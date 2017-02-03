Prep Friday: Eastmont’s Greening, Mains; Wenatchee’s Holbrook finish in top 10 of 4A state bowling tournament

UNIVERSITY PLACE — On the first day of the 4A state bowling tournament at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place, three Wenatchee Valley bowlers shined in sealing top 10 individual finishes on Friday.

Eastmont’s Cheyanne Greening, last season’s 4A state champion, fell just short of winning a second straight title, while teammate Becca Mains placed ninth. Wenatchee’s Jessica Holbrook, competing as an individual, finished sixth thanks to one of her best performances of the season.

Eastmont leads the team standings…