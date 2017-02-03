The Wenatchee World

Weather:

19°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 9:19PM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, AND QUINCY.

Tonight

Lo19° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain then Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo29° Rain/Snow

Monday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Prep Friday: Eastmont’s Greening, Mains; Wenatchee’s Holbrook finish in top 10 of 4A state bowling tournament

by
Send to Kindle
Print This

UNIVERSITY PLACE — On the first day of the 4A state bowling tournament at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place, three Wenatchee Valley bowlers shined in sealing top 10 individual finishes on Friday. 

Eastmont’s Cheyanne Greening, last season’s 4A state champion, fell just short of winning a second straight title, while teammate Becca Mains placed ninth. Wenatchee’s Jessica Holbrook, competing as an individual, finished sixth thanks to one of her best performances of the season.

Eastmont leads the team standings…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 