State lawmaker defends dual jobs in Senate, Trump administration

TACOMA — State Sen. Doug Ericksen on Thursday defended his role at the Environmental Protection Agency, saying he could handle his Senate responsibilities while also helping the Trump administration.

In a news conference, Ericksen, a Republican from Ferndale, stressed that his job was only temporary, and hasn’t hindered the Senate or an environmental committee he chairs.

“We’re getting the work done,” Ericksen said.

Ericksen is one of 10 people on the EPA transition team and is serving as the team’s…