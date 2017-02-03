Tracy Warner | There is hope for my sandwich

For some reason, trudging to work in the arctic cold and snow, my thoughts lately have turned to a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

It’s a craving that comes over me occasionally. I consider bacon, lettuce and tomato among the world’s great sandwiches, very high on my culinary lust list. I can see it in my mind’s eye, sense the aroma in my fantasies — the light grilled sourdough, golden and buttery with a crispy crust; the lettuce, cool and…