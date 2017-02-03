The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 3:49AM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TODAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Overnight

Lo11° Snow

Friday

Hi24° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo21° Snow Likely then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Rain

Monday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

With immigration in spotlight, congregations hear messages of inclusion

by Julie Zauzmer and Sarah Pulliam BaileyThe Washington Post
The liturgy read in churches across America on Sunday said: “Blessed are those who are persecuted.”

What clergy said in many pulpits, reacting to President Donald Trump’s most recent executive order: “Blessed are the refugees.”

The words of the Beatitudes — the nine blessings recounted in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount — happened to be prescribed in the liturgical calendar used by Catholics and many Protestants for this week’s readings.

After Trump issued an order Friday temporarily barring refugees from…

