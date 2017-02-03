With immigration in spotlight, congregations hear messages of inclusion

The liturgy read in churches across America on Sunday said: “Blessed are those who are persecuted.”

What clergy said in many pulpits, reacting to President Donald Trump’s most recent executive order: “Blessed are the refugees.”

The words of the Beatitudes — the nine blessings recounted in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount — happened to be prescribed in the liturgical calendar used by Catholics and many Protestants for this week’s readings.

After Trump issued an order Friday temporarily barring refugees from…