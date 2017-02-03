The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 12:25PM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, AND QUINCY.

This Afternoon

Hi24° Snow

Tonight

Lo22° Snow then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi30° Chance Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain then Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo29° Rain/Snow

Monday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

WVC Foundation looks to fill two spots

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The search for two Wenatchee Valley College Foundation staff members — the executive director and alumni association coordinator — will begin in earnest next week, following a final review of the job descriptions.

Stacey Lockhart left her post as executive director at the end of January, a move announced in December. She had been with the foundation since 2009, replacing Jan Petrie, who retired after serving for 15 years.

Kacie Little left her post as alumni relations coordinator…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 