WVC Foundation looks to fill two spots

WENATCHEE — The search for two Wenatchee Valley College Foundation staff members — the executive director and alumni association coordinator — will begin in earnest next week, following a final review of the job descriptions.

Stacey Lockhart left her post as executive director at the end of January, a move announced in December. She had been with the foundation since 2009, replacing Jan Petrie, who retired after serving for 15 years.

Kacie Little left her post as alumni relations coordinator…