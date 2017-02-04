30 Under 35 | Next question: Kim Neher

The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s “30 Under 35” program honored young community leaders earlier ​last year​. We tap their thoughts in this Sunday interview series.

Kim Neher, 34

Adult Services Librarian, North Central Regional Library

While finishing her master’s degree at the University of Washington, Neher shelved books part-time at the Wenatchee Public Library. She eventually worked to become a full-time librarian, then branch circulation supervisor. She’s now the Adult Services Manager for all 30 library branches in the regional system. In the past year, she has more than doubled the number of programs offered to adults by the libraries.

Q. What accomplishments are you most proud of?

A. I am passionate about public libraries, and am so proud to be part of an institution that has the ability to change lives by providing free access to educational, cultural and social opportunities to everyone who lives in our area.

Q. What are your goals?

A. I truly believe that a vibrant public library can and should be at the heart of every thriving community. It is my goal to continue working to improve our library system’s reach — ensuring access to everyone who lives in our area. I believe that public libraries will continue to be one of the most valuable resources that a community can invest in, and I am excited to continue working to ensure that our library system is innovative and responsive to the unique needs presented in each of our communities.

​​Q. How are you contributing to the success of your community?

A. I believe that my work at our public library has a wonderful impact (big and small) on the lives of many people who live here. For example, I have spearheaded a project that successfully made the Wenatchee Public Library our system’s first Funding Information Network site (though the Foundation Center). This resource provides nonprofits and individuals in our valley with free access to a wealth of information on grant seeking, grant writing, board and organizational development, and more.

Since graduation this past spring, I’ve also begun volunteering my time on several projects in our area, including serving on two scholarship committees for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington; participating in the “How We Learn and Grow” committee for Our Valley, What’s Next; and helping the Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library redesign their logo, among other things.

— Compiled by Mike Irwin, World staff