Everyday Business | Biting humor: Super Bowl meat treats

Mike McKee knows how to have fun with meat.

McKee, owner of Mike’s Meats & Seafood at Pybus Public Market, has concocted three clever meat treats in celebration of Super Bowl 51.

By the way, the Seahawks are not a contender in this game, no matter how much we whine. But New England and Atlanta will indeed face-off at 3:30 p.m. today on the FOX network.

For Patriot fans, McKee has created the Deflate Burger, a nod to the ball-deflating scandal of 2015. He grinds up two-thirds beef brisket with one-third apple-smoked bacon, forms it into the shape of a football, uses bacon strips to mimic football laces and then adds a “deflation” to the patty’s center. “For authenticity,” he said. ($6.99 a pound.)

For Atlanta fans, McKee has Falcon Wings. These are regular chicken wings ready to be baked or fried and then sauced. ($2.99 a pound.)

And, as a consolation prize for Seahawks fans, McKee offers smoked turkey legs. “Bigger and more powerful than a Falcon Wing,” he said, although the Falcons out-flapped the Seahawks 36-20 in a Jan. 14 NFL divisional round.

“No matter who you cheer for, we want you to cheer on a full stomach,” said McKee.

Details: Mike’s Meats & Seafood, in Pybus at 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Phone: 888-4884. Web: mmfm.biz.

Hot yoga flows into Riverside 9; Glaze on its way

It’s taken awhile, but the commercial spaces at Riverside 9 Apartment Homes have begun to fill with tenants.

You know Riverside 9, right? It’s the primo 312-unit complex on Riverside Drive in Wenatchee that’s pretty much set the bar for apartment living in the Wenatchee Valley. From its opening in 2014, the complex’s regular apartment vacancies have filled up fast. On-site businesses were promised from the start.

Now, the first business in the complex is getting into the flow and flexing its muscles — literally. Beyoutiful Hot Yoga opened late last year and has attracted the yoga-curious from the complex as well as clients west of the Columbia River.

The Riverside 9 studio is BHY’s third Wenatchee Valley location. The original opened in East Wenatchee in 2013, followed by a Leavenworth studio in 2015 (which has since been sold to its managers). BHY also has two locations in Spokane.

“Riverside 9 was a logical choice for our new location,” said BHY owner Mimi Vimont. “It’s an up-and-coming place. It has a ‘captive audience’ living right in the complex. It’s convenient to Wenatchee clients. And it’s right on the river — a beautiful spot!”

Management at Riverside 9 said Thursday that the complex’s three other commercial spaces have attracted lots of interest. Doughnut shop Glaze already has its sign up and construction is underway. (We’ll provide details in a later column after much doughnut research. Heh-heh.) Rumors among residents is that leases for the other two spaces look like sure things.

Details: Beyoutiful Hot Yoga, 741 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee (phone: 470-9399) and 920 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee (phone: 930-9827). Web: beyoutifulhotyoga.com.

Shopko expands with Pantry

Wenatchee’s Shopko has moved toward becoming a one-stop shopping spot with the expansion of its food offerings — make that a big expansion.

Called Shopko Pantry, the expansion has added three aisles of additional foods — up to 1,500 new products — that includes juices, coffee, snacks, cookies, cereals and breakfast foods, baking products, canned goods, condiments, lunch-box options and other “meal solutions” (boxed items such as Hamburger Helper and StoveTop stuffings). There’s even a refrigerated case of frozen pizzas.

For the most part, fresh produce, meats and dairy products are not part of the local expansion, although the company is experimenting with those items at some locations.

“What we’re hearing from customers is that the additional food items are definitely welcome,” said Matt Troxler, a supervisor at the Wenatchee store. “It’s a real convenience, since now customers can finish up most of their shopping right here in one place.”

The Pantry concept was rolled out at 127 of Shopko’s 131 full-sized stores in 26 states. The $3 billion retailer is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Details: Shopko (including optical and pharmacy departments), 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Phone: 662-6366. Web: shopko.com.

This weekly column is compiled from “Everyday Business,” a blog by World reporter Mike Irwin. You can reach him at 665-1179 or irwin@wenatcheeworld.com.