Winter Weather Advisory issued February 04 at 8:41PM PST until February 06 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...2 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 7

Tonight

Lo29° Scattered Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi34° Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo27° Snow

Monday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi32° Rain

Burston, Vanderbeck tally hat tricks as Wild dismantle Eagles

By World sports staff
College Sports
WENATCHEE — For the second night in a row, the Wenatchee Wild put together a convincing display against Surrey at the Town Toyota Center, demolishing the visiting Eagles by a 9-1 margin Saturday. Colin Burston scored four goals and AJ Vanderbeck had three as the Wild outshot the Eagles 62-11.

Wenatchee started fast and continued to dominate throughout the contest. Tyler Rockwell opened the scoring with a powerplay goal with 6:29 to play in the first period, and Burston added a second…

