Burston, Vanderbeck tally hat tricks as Wild dismantle Eagles

WENATCHEE — For the second night in a row, the Wenatchee Wild put together a convincing display against Surrey at the Town Toyota Center, demolishing the visiting Eagles by a 9-1 margin Saturday. Colin Burston scored four goals and AJ Vanderbeck had three as the Wild outshot the Eagles 62-11.

Wenatchee started fast and continued to dominate throughout the contest. Tyler Rockwell opened the scoring with a powerplay goal with 6:29 to play in the first period, and Burston added a second…