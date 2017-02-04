Chelan-Douglas Trends | Share of population with some college or an associate’s degree

Community colleges fill a vital need in the United States. Their offering targets three types of students: those who intend to transfer to a four-year institution at some point, those who are enrolled for specific coursework related to a trade and those who need to acquire basic skills, such as English proficiency, a GED or adult literacy. This indicator captures not only those residents who have attended Wenatchee Valley College but any resident who has attended a community college elsewhere.

Associate’s degrees are awarded by community colleges upon completion of a course of study equivalent to the first two years in a four-year college or university. Some bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities in the United States also award associate’s degrees. Advantages of associate’s degrees for some students — especially “non-traditional” students who are often older than typical college students and already employed full time — include lower costs, more evening classes for those with day jobs and specific skills training for certain types of employment.

This indicator measures the share of the population age 25 and older who have earned an associate’s or vocational degree, and those who have completed some college coursework in Chelan and Douglas counties combined, and for Chelan County individually. Washington state is offered as a benchmark. Note: This information comes from a survey, so the data presented are estimates.

Where are we?

During 2015, the share of the population age 25 and older who had earned either an associate’s or vocational degree in:

<> Chelan and Douglas counties combined was 8.4 percent, decreasing from 8.7 percent since 2005.

<> Washington State was 9.1 percent, decreasing from 9.2 percent since 2005.

<> The U.S. was 8.2 percent, increasing from 7.4 percent since 2005.

During 2015, the share of the population age 25 and older had completed some college coursework but had yet to earn a college degree in:

<> Chelan and Douglas counties combined was 23.2 percent, decreasing from 24.1 percent since 2005.

<> Washington State was 21.0 percent, decreasing from 24.4 percent since 2005.

<> The U.S. was 20.7 percent, increasing from 20.1 percent since 2005.

— Source: U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey

