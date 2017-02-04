Chili pride bubbles over at annual KOHO cook-off

WENATCHEE — The seventh annual KOHO 101 Chili Cook-Off gave chefs from local restaurants — and even an rock-climbing gym — a chance to flaunt their steaming masterpieces Saturday for prizes and bragging rights.

But little did theses chefs know that some of the judges who eagerly lined up at Pybus Public Market to sample and vote on each well-crafted concoction were actually judging them on the highest criteria of all — how they compared to the voters’ own home…