Winter Weather Advisory issued February 04 at 8:41PM PST until February 06 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...2 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 7

Tonight

Lo29° Scattered Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi34° Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo27° Snow

Monday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi32° Rain

Eastmont bowling team secures first ever 4A state title

by Daniel Rubens.
UNIVERSITY PLACE — Last winter, after the Eastmont bowling team fell just short of a trip to the 4A state tournament, Wildcats coach Jeremy Anders was approached by three of his bowlers. They told Anders that although the season ended in disappointment, Eastmont wouldn’t have the same problem the next season. The trio told their coach that they’d be lifting the trophy come the end of the 2016-17 season.

They followed through on that statement. In the program’s fourth year…

