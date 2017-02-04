Every Kid at the PAC returns with live shows

WENATCHEE — Next week the Numerica Performing Arts Center will sponsor three Every Kid at the PAC (EKAP) events.

EKAP is an outreach program designed for our area's at-risk school populations as a means to empower students through experiencing the performing arts. Monday's and Wednesday's EKAP combined attendance is projected to break previous program records by presenting performing arts to over 1,600 school kids within 72 hours.

On Monday and Wednesday, the EKAP program will present two distinctly different, poignant…