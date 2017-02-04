The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo27° Snow

Monday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Every Kid at the PAC returns with live shows

by Tricia Cook
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Next week the Numerica Performing Arts Center will sponsor three Every Kid at the PAC (EKAP) events.

EKAP is an outreach program designed for our area's at-risk school populations as a means to empower students through experiencing the performing arts. Monday's and Wednesday's EKAP combined attendance is projected to break previous program records by presenting performing arts to over 1,600 school kids within 72 hours. 

On Monday and Wednesday, the EKAP program will present two distinctly different, poignant…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 