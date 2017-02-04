The Wenatchee World

Firewise neighbors help make homes safer from wildfire

by Tricia Cook
As the threat of wildfire in Washington State increases, so does community involvement to help make neighborhoods more defensible from fire.

Last year, with 32 Washington neighborhoods joining the Firewise Communities USA Program, the state led the nation in the number of new communities joining the efforts.

Firewise is a program of the state Department of Natural resources (DNR) which works with county agencies, conservation and fire districts, and encourages neighbors to work together, often through the Firewise Program, to…

