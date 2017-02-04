The Wenatchee World

NCW Success Stories | Quincy shelter cares for homeless and mistreated animals

by Tricia Cook
QUINCY – Concerned about the needs of the community’s unwanted and abused animals, and aware of gaps in funding and support for the Quincy Animal Shelter, three years ago Quincy residents Penny Wininger and Pat McAfee formed Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter (FQAS).

They've been busy with their efforts for animals ever since.

Today, the organization assists the shelter and community members with the cost of spaying and neutering pets. Funds are also raised to help with the expense of…

