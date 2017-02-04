The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 04 at 8:41PM PST until February 06 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...2 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 7

Tonight

Lo29° Scattered Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi34° Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo27° Snow

Monday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi32° Rain

Prep Saturday: Panthers, ‘Cats send nine to 4A wrestling regional

by
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers had their best performance of the season as hosts of the 4A District 6 Tournament at Wenatchee High School on Saturday, advancing four wrestlers on to regionals. Senior captain Ian Tamngin defeated Sunnyside senior J.J. Rodriguez 3-1 to earn the district championship at 160 pounds, while fellow senior Dillon Bair took second at 182 pounds. 

Senior Carl Brandt and sophomore Andrew Fritz each earned third-place finishes and will advance to regionals as well. Wenatchee finished…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 