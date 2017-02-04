Prep Saturday: Panthers, ‘Cats send nine to 4A wrestling regional

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers had their best performance of the season as hosts of the 4A District 6 Tournament at Wenatchee High School on Saturday, advancing four wrestlers on to regionals. Senior captain Ian Tamngin defeated Sunnyside senior J.J. Rodriguez 3-1 to earn the district championship at 160 pounds, while fellow senior Dillon Bair took second at 182 pounds.

Senior Carl Brandt and sophomore Andrew Fritz each earned third-place finishes and will advance to regionals as well. Wenatchee finished…