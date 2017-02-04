Slick roads yield 82 fender benders

NCW — Motorists in and around the region were involved in 82 fender-bender accidents Friday that law-enforcement officials attribute to either following too close or speed too fast for slick roads.

An intense Friday snow storm deposited three or more inches of snow on roadways around the region, making for slippery driving. No serious injuries were reported. None of the accidents involved pedestrians. At least two in Wenatchee were hit and run.

“Everybody drives all-wheel drive vehicles, and they get…