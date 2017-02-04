Weekly roll call report: School finance and pot business limits

Both chambers moved a number of bills to the floor for debate and vote by their respective members this week. The House passed 14 bills, mostly on uncontested unanimous or nearly unanimous votes. The Senate also passed a few bills on unanimous votes, but engaged in robust debate over the Senate Republican-led majority’s basic education funding proposal in an early evening vote on Wednesday. The measure, SB 5607, passed on a narrow party line vote of 25-24. with one Democrat…