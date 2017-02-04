The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 04 at 3:09PM PST until February 06 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY. * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK,

This Afternoon

Hi32° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo27° Snow

Monday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Weekly roll call report: School finance and pot business limits

by By Washingtonvotes.orgRoll Call Service
Both chambers moved a number of bills to the floor for debate and vote by their respective members this week. The House passed 14 bills, mostly on uncontested unanimous or nearly unanimous votes. The Senate also passed a few bills on unanimous votes, but engaged in robust debate over the Senate Republican-led majority’s basic education funding proposal in an early evening vote on Wednesday. The measure, SB 5607, passed on a narrow party line vote of 25-24. with one Democrat…

