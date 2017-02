WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team ended its four-game losing streak Saturday with an 85-70 win over the Columbia Basin Hawks at Wenatchee Valley College.

The Knights couldn’t find the rim early the contest, falling behind after a 20-9 run by the Hawks. But WVC was able to pick up its shooting to tie the game heading into the second half.

“We were 30 percent from the floor in the first half,” Wenatchee coach Brett McGinnis said.…