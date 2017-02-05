A reprieve for the Dreamers

For better or worse, President Donald Trump is perfectly willing to keep his campaign promises. That has thousands of our friends and neighbors looking over their shoulders, wondering when President Trump will do as he said he would: “Immediately terminate” President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order, and banish 750,000 young people protected by it.

These are the so-called Dreamers, children of immigrants brought to the United States while young, some too young to have even a memory…