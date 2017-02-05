The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 05 at 10:23AM PST until February 06 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...3 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 7

This Afternoon

Hi31° Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo26° Heavy Snow

Monday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi34° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

A reprieve for the Dreamers

Website Staff
Commentary
For better or worse, President Donald Trump is perfectly willing to keep his campaign promises. That has thousands of our friends and neighbors looking over their shoulders, wondering when President Trump will do as he said he would: “Immediately terminate” President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order, and banish 750,000 young people protected by it.

These are the so-called Dreamers, children of immigrants brought to the United States while young, some too young to have even a memory…

