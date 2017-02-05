Avalanche control will close Highway 2 in both directions

NCW — With 3 to 6 inches of new snow expected to fall on the region today, avalanche control is planned for Highway 2 over Stevens Pass early Monday, Feb. 6, the state Depatment of Transportation said in a news release.

Starting at 3 a.m. eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 70 and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 72, the news release said.

At 4 a.m., eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64.

Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. The DOT will advise if more time is needed.

The snowstorm is expected to intensify this afternoon and into the night. It’s expected to affect Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield and Badger Mountain Road.

State Patrol and local police advise motorists, even those driving all-wheel-drive vehicles, to slow down and allow more distance between cars and time for stopping.