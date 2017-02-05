Danny Gene (Yonce) Adams
September 7, 1948 - October 15, 2016
Danny was born September 7, 1948. He left us on October 15, 2016. He spent his
early years in Wenatchee, WA.
Danny was wounded and disabled in Vietnam and resided the last few years in
Thailand. He was a paratrooper, a sharpshooter medalist, and was awarded the
Purple Heart medal. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed playing soccer.
He is survived by parents, David and Irene Adams; one brother, Kelly Adams of
Graham, WA; and three sisters: Gail Marang of Nampa, ID, Lisa Koehler of San
Francisco, CA, and Lena Begnaud of Oakville, WA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley in East
Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, 11:00 a.m., with Jamie Wilhite
officiating. There will be a dinner and visiting at the Wenatchee American
Legion at 5:00 p.m. Telford’s Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the
family with arrangements.
