Danny Gene (Yonce) Adams

September 7, 1948 - October 15, 2016

Danny was born September 7, 1948. He left us on October 15, 2016. He spent his

early years in Wenatchee, WA.

Danny was wounded and disabled in Vietnam and resided the last few years in

Thailand. He was a paratrooper, a sharpshooter medalist, and was awarded the

Purple Heart medal. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed playing soccer.

He is survived by parents, David and Irene Adams; one brother, Kelly Adams of

Graham, WA; and three sisters: Gail Marang of Nampa, ID, Lisa Koehler of San

Francisco, CA, and Lena Begnaud of Oakville, WA.

A Memorial Service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley in East

Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, 11:00 a.m., with Jamie Wilhite

officiating. There will be a dinner and visiting at the Wenatchee American

Legion at 5:00 p.m. Telford’s Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the

family with arrangements.