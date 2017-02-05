Districts, votes

It is clearly possible that even without a shred of malice a city can have a voting system that all but excludes minorities from representation on the city council. At-large elections, where all vote for every council seat, naturally favor the majority, which in Wenatchee’s case means whites from the city’s north and west. Latino representation has been limited, despite being a third of the city population, despite a city government that exhibits no exclusionary intent.

The suggested remedy, election…