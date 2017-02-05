Florence Freda Smith

Wenatchee, WA

Florence Freda Smith, age 97, died Friday, January 27, 2017, after a short

bout with the flu. Florence was born on September 20, 1919, shortly after her

twin sister, Esther, in Waterville, WA, to George Jensen and Mary (Loebsack)

Willms. After graduating from Waterville High School in 1937, Florence

attended Northwestern Business College in Spokane, WA. After one year of

school, she was married to Frank H. Smith on March 24, 1939. The couple moved

to Pateros, WA, where Florence worked as a waitress and then in the packing

sheds in Brewster. After oldest son, Gary, graduated from high school, the

family moved to Brewster where the other children, Kay, Ron and Doug

graduated. Later, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, and Florence found work

for the Robert Belt Co. for 23 years.

Florence was a great cook and enjoyed cooking dinners and baking cookies for

family members. She loved her hobbies of crocheting doilies, table cloths,

doll dresses, knitting slippers, making quilted blankets, and beading. She

also loved working on her outside roses and had many beautiful plants of all

colors.

Florence is survived by a twin sister, Esther Gallaher of Kettle Falls;

children: Gary (Dannis) Smith of Omak, Kay Huffman of Entiat, Ron (Jeannie)

Smith of Aikens, SC, and Doug Smith of Spokane; 12 grandchildren: Janet (Russ)

Nielsen of Wenatchee, Cami Smith of Woodinville, Tanya (Jeff) Range of

Bellevue, Debbie (Todd), Basta of Savage, MT, Diana (Dan) Small of San

Clemente, CA, Dalisa (Vinney) DeChaira of Chelan, Danny (Jenny) Huffman of

Buckley, Brandi Dunlop of Ireland, Rhianna Smith of Wenatchee, Tracy Hutmier

of California, Tyann (Andy) James of Pahrump, NV, Travis Smith of Spokane; and

20 beautiful great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was

preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Smith in 1989; her parents, George

Jensen Willms and Mary (Loebsack) Willms: brothers, Albert, Charlie and John:

sisters, Marie and Dorothy: and grandson, Todd Smith.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at RiversWest

Retirement Community for taking such excellent care of Florence. You are the

absolute best. Also special thanks to her nephew, Arnold Willms, for all the

help he provided her since her husband died.

Services will be held in Kettle Falls, WA, at a later date to be announced.

You are invited to view her online guestbook at

www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage

Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.