Florence Freda Smith
Florence Freda Smith
Wenatchee, WA
Florence Freda Smith, age 97, died Friday, January 27, 2017, after a short
bout with the flu. Florence was born on September 20, 1919, shortly after her
twin sister, Esther, in Waterville, WA, to George Jensen and Mary (Loebsack)
Willms. After graduating from Waterville High School in 1937, Florence
attended Northwestern Business College in Spokane, WA. After one year of
school, she was married to Frank H. Smith on March 24, 1939. The couple moved
to Pateros, WA, where Florence worked as a waitress and then in the packing
sheds in Brewster. After oldest son, Gary, graduated from high school, the
family moved to Brewster where the other children, Kay, Ron and Doug
graduated. Later, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, and Florence found work
for the Robert Belt Co. for 23 years.
Florence was a great cook and enjoyed cooking dinners and baking cookies for
family members. She loved her hobbies of crocheting doilies, table cloths,
doll dresses, knitting slippers, making quilted blankets, and beading. She
also loved working on her outside roses and had many beautiful plants of all
colors.
Florence is survived by a twin sister, Esther Gallaher of Kettle Falls;
children: Gary (Dannis) Smith of Omak, Kay Huffman of Entiat, Ron (Jeannie)
Smith of Aikens, SC, and Doug Smith of Spokane; 12 grandchildren: Janet (Russ)
Nielsen of Wenatchee, Cami Smith of Woodinville, Tanya (Jeff) Range of
Bellevue, Debbie (Todd), Basta of Savage, MT, Diana (Dan) Small of San
Clemente, CA, Dalisa (Vinney) DeChaira of Chelan, Danny (Jenny) Huffman of
Buckley, Brandi Dunlop of Ireland, Rhianna Smith of Wenatchee, Tracy Hutmier
of California, Tyann (Andy) James of Pahrump, NV, Travis Smith of Spokane; and
20 beautiful great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was
preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Smith in 1989; her parents, George
Jensen Willms and Mary (Loebsack) Willms: brothers, Albert, Charlie and John:
sisters, Marie and Dorothy: and grandson, Todd Smith.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at RiversWest
Retirement Community for taking such excellent care of Florence. You are the
absolute best. Also special thanks to her nephew, Arnold Willms, for all the
help he provided her since her husband died.
Services will be held in Kettle Falls, WA, at a later date to be announced.
You are invited to view her online guestbook at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy