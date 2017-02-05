For the Record | Building permits

Chelan County

Dec. 1

Frank and Cheri Nelson, 2474 Tamarack Crest Drive, Leavenworth, $110,036, single-family residence

Trent and Toni Steward, 1887 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $69,034, accessory structure

Elizabeth P and Frederick T. Melton, 500 Douglas St., no valuation, residential plumbing

Dec. 2

Ruth Parsons, 1906 Leavenworth Place, $10,000, residential addition

Barbara Bourgeois, 809 Yakima St., no valuation, residential mechanical

Dec. 5

Columbia Fruit Packers Inc., 2575 Euclid Ave., $201,108, commercial addition/alteration

Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., no valuation, commercial mechanical

Billie H. Lopushinsky, 2247 Stephanie Brooke, no valuation, residential plumbing

Dec. 6

Barry Hansen, 109 Granite Falls Road, Chelan, $74,121, single-family residence

Braden Draggoo and Jessica Creel, 3316 Burch Mountain Road, $10,000, accessory structure

Kurtis L. Wyant, 1681 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $12,000, addition/alteration

Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabera De Nunez, 600 Division St., Manson, $54,000, accessory structure

Joshua Potter, 11 Bridge St., $330,150, commercial alteration

Robert H. Culp, 115 S. Franklin Ave., $8,000, residential alteration

Auzie and Isabel Robinson, 1554 Virginia Way, no valuation, residential mechanical

Kenneth C. Badgley, 1147 Appleland Drive, no valuation, residential mechanical

Dec. 7

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road No. 39, Chelan, $120,110, single-family residence

Executive Investments Maple, 1311 Maple St. Space 24, $9,007, residential alteration/addition

Sylvia Gilling et al, 1906 Second St., no valuation, elevation certificate

Dec. 8

Eric V. Schaller and Katrina L. Smyly, 11157 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $152,824, single-family residence

James W. DeGrasse, 1525 S. Wenatchee Ave., $20,000, commercial alteration

Douglas R. Funk, 1604 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, commercial plumbing

Gary Fischer, 310 S. Western Ave., no valuation, residential flood elevation

Dec. 9

Washington State DOT, 2830 Euclid Ave., no valuation, commercial demolition

Doreen M. Smith, 1121 Monroe St., no valuation, residential plumbing

Dec. 12

Dan and Gail Brittingham, 6418 Summit View Place, $67,383, accessory structure

Mark T. and Carrie L. Anderson, 4102 Highway 97A, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure

MTA PA LLC, 4094 Highway 97A, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure

Grette Associates, LLC, 4080 Highway 97A, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure

R & M Land LLC, 4060 Highway 97A, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure

Beazley Construction, 142 Sunset Place, Manson, $64,000, single-family residence

Toth Construction, Inc., 32 Grace Lane, Chelan, $57,387, single-family residence

Apple Hospitality LLC, 1921 N. Wenatchee Ave., $95,000, commercial alteration

City of Wenatchee, 1350 McKittrick St., no valuation, commercial backflow

Dec. 13

Euclid Enterprises LLC, 200 S. Worthen St., $4,000, commercial alteration

Shane W. Schooler, 1218 Brown St., no valuation, residential plumbing

Melvin D. Simmons, 736 Monroe St., no valuation, residential miscellaneous

Dec. 14

All Points North, 3040 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $122,804, single-family residence

Thomas G. and Tamara L. Koch, 615 ½ Yakima St., no valuation, residential woodstove

Dec. 15

Three Hierarchs Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1915 N. Western Ave., $9,000, commercial modular building

Three Hierarchs Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1915 N. Western Ave., $10,000, commercial alteration

John D. Lee, 302 S. Mission St., no valuation, front porch enclosure

Dec. 19

Riverside and Ninth Apartments LLC, 759 Riverside Drive, $45,000, tenant improvements

Wenatchee S & L LLC, 1 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, commercial plumbing

Brandon L. and Amber L. Miller, 610 Chinook Drive, $58,406, residential addition

Dec. 20

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road No. 76, Chelan, $122,655, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road No. 76, Chelan, $18,576, accessory structure

Dec. 21

New Vintage Properties LLC, 101 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, no valuation, commercial sign

Elizabeth P. and Frederick T. Melton, 500 Douglas St., $20,000, residential alteration

Dec. 23

Donald J. and Brooke R. McClain, 8787 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $164,942, single-family residence

Dec. 27

Steven C. Long, 2515 No. 1 Canyon Road, no valuation, residential mechanical

Dec. 29

Larry E. Hibbard, 865 Emerson Acres Lane, Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Kitty Carmichael, 507 Cedar Wood Lane, no valuation, residential plumbing

Kuntz Family LLC, 25 S. Cleveland Ave., no valuation, residential demolition

Dec. 30

Dale C. Segle, 17801 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $127,877, single-family residence

Local Tel Building LLC, 201 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, commercial sign

Hazel L. Stearns, 12 N. Emerson Ave., no valuation, residential alteration

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, 1005 Harvard Ave., no valuation, residential miscellaneous

Douglas County

Dec. 1

Peter Kapler, 1100 N. Baker, $6,840, carport

Prime Properties LLC, 2219 Treat St. S.E., $225,052, single-family residence

Dec. 2

Wenatchee Valley Medical Center PS, 473 1st St. S.E., no valuation, single-family dwelling demolition

Dec. 5

Dirk and Jennifer Lewallen, 5 Ohrazda Lane, $30,000, swimming pool and auto cover

HCD Homes LLC, 3260 1st St. S.E., $141,892, single-family residence

Wapiti North LLC, 476 Chestnut Court N.W., $249,778, single-family residence

Dec. 6

Brian Framton, 501 N. James Ave., $500, drywall and insulation

Karla L. Roper, 5100 Highway 28, Rock Island, $343,352, single-family residence and pool

Dec. 7

Herman and Veronica Jones, 2800 8th St. S.E., $558,475, single-family residence

Dec. 8

Edmund J. and Glenda K. Oas, 340 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $207,542, single-family residence

Dec. 12

Salcido Enterprises LLC, 748 S. Billingsly Drive, no valuation, container storage data center

Roberta Ahnemiller, 1530 Eastmont Ave., $900, fuel tank decommission

Dec. 13

Joe Girdler, 505 N. Keller Ave., no valuation, adding shower and lavatories

Chelan and Douglas County Port District, 3310 5th St. S.E., $1,501,173, commercial addition

Dec. 14

Arthur and Katie Lane, 820 N. Jennifer Lane, $50,000, fire repair

Geraldine Samuelsen, 1379 Tedford St. S.E., $159,530, fire restoration

Dec. 15

Rosario T. Gonzalez, 409 Husky Run Road, $61,344, convert post frame roof cover to dwelling

Robert and Nancy Shank, 477 Hawthorn Court N.W., $235,911, single-family residence

Dec. 20

Safeway Inc., 510 Grant Road, $35,000, remodel produce prep area

Randall K. and Meagan Cleary Kile, 707 S. Kentucky Ave., $7,875, remodel

Dec. 21

Terry Nelson, 1550 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $3,744, post frame addition

Dec. 22

Terry L. and Lek B. Perkins, 2333 8th St. S.E., $18,369, lean-to addition to existing building

Dec. 27,

Randolph W. and Leta M. Shull, 44 Sageland Drive, $323,888, single-family residence