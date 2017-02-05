For the Record | Building permits
Chelan County
Dec. 1
Frank and Cheri Nelson, 2474 Tamarack Crest Drive, Leavenworth, $110,036, single-family residence
Trent and Toni Steward, 1887 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $69,034, accessory structure
Elizabeth P and Frederick T. Melton, 500 Douglas St., no valuation, residential plumbing
Dec. 2
Ruth Parsons, 1906 Leavenworth Place, $10,000, residential addition
Barbara Bourgeois, 809 Yakima St., no valuation, residential mechanical
Dec. 5
Columbia Fruit Packers Inc., 2575 Euclid Ave., $201,108, commercial addition/alteration
Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., no valuation, commercial mechanical
Billie H. Lopushinsky, 2247 Stephanie Brooke, no valuation, residential plumbing
Dec. 6
Barry Hansen, 109 Granite Falls Road, Chelan, $74,121, single-family residence
Braden Draggoo and Jessica Creel, 3316 Burch Mountain Road, $10,000, accessory structure
Kurtis L. Wyant, 1681 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $12,000, addition/alteration
Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabera De Nunez, 600 Division St., Manson, $54,000, accessory structure
Joshua Potter, 11 Bridge St., $330,150, commercial alteration
Robert H. Culp, 115 S. Franklin Ave., $8,000, residential alteration
Auzie and Isabel Robinson, 1554 Virginia Way, no valuation, residential mechanical
Kenneth C. Badgley, 1147 Appleland Drive, no valuation, residential mechanical
Dec. 7
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road No. 39, Chelan, $120,110, single-family residence
Executive Investments Maple, 1311 Maple St. Space 24, $9,007, residential alteration/addition
Sylvia Gilling et al, 1906 Second St., no valuation, elevation certificate
Dec. 8
Eric V. Schaller and Katrina L. Smyly, 11157 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $152,824, single-family residence
James W. DeGrasse, 1525 S. Wenatchee Ave., $20,000, commercial alteration
Douglas R. Funk, 1604 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, commercial plumbing
Gary Fischer, 310 S. Western Ave., no valuation, residential flood elevation
Dec. 9
Washington State DOT, 2830 Euclid Ave., no valuation, commercial demolition
Doreen M. Smith, 1121 Monroe St., no valuation, residential plumbing
Dec. 12
Dan and Gail Brittingham, 6418 Summit View Place, $67,383, accessory structure
Mark T. and Carrie L. Anderson, 4102 Highway 97A, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure
MTA PA LLC, 4094 Highway 97A, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure
Grette Associates, LLC, 4080 Highway 97A, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure
R & M Land LLC, 4060 Highway 97A, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure
Beazley Construction, 142 Sunset Place, Manson, $64,000, single-family residence
Toth Construction, Inc., 32 Grace Lane, Chelan, $57,387, single-family residence
Apple Hospitality LLC, 1921 N. Wenatchee Ave., $95,000, commercial alteration
City of Wenatchee, 1350 McKittrick St., no valuation, commercial backflow
Dec. 13
Euclid Enterprises LLC, 200 S. Worthen St., $4,000, commercial alteration
Shane W. Schooler, 1218 Brown St., no valuation, residential plumbing
Melvin D. Simmons, 736 Monroe St., no valuation, residential miscellaneous
Dec. 14
All Points North, 3040 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $122,804, single-family residence
Thomas G. and Tamara L. Koch, 615 ½ Yakima St., no valuation, residential woodstove
Dec. 15
Three Hierarchs Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1915 N. Western Ave., $9,000, commercial modular building
Three Hierarchs Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1915 N. Western Ave., $10,000, commercial alteration
John D. Lee, 302 S. Mission St., no valuation, front porch enclosure
Dec. 19
Riverside and Ninth Apartments LLC, 759 Riverside Drive, $45,000, tenant improvements
Wenatchee S & L LLC, 1 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, commercial plumbing
Brandon L. and Amber L. Miller, 610 Chinook Drive, $58,406, residential addition
Dec. 20
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road No. 76, Chelan, $122,655, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road No. 76, Chelan, $18,576, accessory structure
Dec. 21
New Vintage Properties LLC, 101 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, no valuation, commercial sign
Elizabeth P. and Frederick T. Melton, 500 Douglas St., $20,000, residential alteration
Dec. 23
Donald J. and Brooke R. McClain, 8787 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $164,942, single-family residence
Dec. 27
Steven C. Long, 2515 No. 1 Canyon Road, no valuation, residential mechanical
Dec. 29
Larry E. Hibbard, 865 Emerson Acres Lane, Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Kitty Carmichael, 507 Cedar Wood Lane, no valuation, residential plumbing
Kuntz Family LLC, 25 S. Cleveland Ave., no valuation, residential demolition
Dec. 30
Dale C. Segle, 17801 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $127,877, single-family residence
Local Tel Building LLC, 201 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, commercial sign
Hazel L. Stearns, 12 N. Emerson Ave., no valuation, residential alteration
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, 1005 Harvard Ave., no valuation, residential miscellaneous
Douglas County
Dec. 1
Peter Kapler, 1100 N. Baker, $6,840, carport
Prime Properties LLC, 2219 Treat St. S.E., $225,052, single-family residence
Dec. 2
Wenatchee Valley Medical Center PS, 473 1st St. S.E., no valuation, single-family dwelling demolition
Dec. 5
Dirk and Jennifer Lewallen, 5 Ohrazda Lane, $30,000, swimming pool and auto cover
HCD Homes LLC, 3260 1st St. S.E., $141,892, single-family residence
Wapiti North LLC, 476 Chestnut Court N.W., $249,778, single-family residence
Dec. 6
Brian Framton, 501 N. James Ave., $500, drywall and insulation
Karla L. Roper, 5100 Highway 28, Rock Island, $343,352, single-family residence and pool
Dec. 7
Herman and Veronica Jones, 2800 8th St. S.E., $558,475, single-family residence
Dec. 8
Edmund J. and Glenda K. Oas, 340 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $207,542, single-family residence
Dec. 12
Salcido Enterprises LLC, 748 S. Billingsly Drive, no valuation, container storage data center
Roberta Ahnemiller, 1530 Eastmont Ave., $900, fuel tank decommission
Dec. 13
Joe Girdler, 505 N. Keller Ave., no valuation, adding shower and lavatories
Chelan and Douglas County Port District, 3310 5th St. S.E., $1,501,173, commercial addition
Dec. 14
Arthur and Katie Lane, 820 N. Jennifer Lane, $50,000, fire repair
Geraldine Samuelsen, 1379 Tedford St. S.E., $159,530, fire restoration
Dec. 15
Rosario T. Gonzalez, 409 Husky Run Road, $61,344, convert post frame roof cover to dwelling
Robert and Nancy Shank, 477 Hawthorn Court N.W., $235,911, single-family residence
Dec. 20
Safeway Inc., 510 Grant Road, $35,000, remodel produce prep area
Randall K. and Meagan Cleary Kile, 707 S. Kentucky Ave., $7,875, remodel
Dec. 21
Terry Nelson, 1550 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $3,744, post frame addition
Dec. 22
Terry L. and Lek B. Perkins, 2333 8th St. S.E., $18,369, lean-to addition to existing building
Dec. 27,
Randolph W. and Leta M. Shull, 44 Sageland Drive, $323,888, single-family residence