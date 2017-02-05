For the Record | Real estate sales

Chelan County commercial sales

Dec. 13

David H. and Susan A. Mehelich, 1201 N. Wenatchee Ave. and Property ID 27164, N. Wenatchee Ave. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $3,575,000, sold to Chris Loeken and Flerchinger Trust

Dec. 14

Douglas C. Huber, 1509 Danawood Drive, Wenatchee, $336,571, sold to Bob White Facilitator LLC

Dec. 15

Robert J. Fries Trustee, 525 Piere St., Wenatchee, $1,350,000, sold to Waterfront Properties LLC

Dec. 30

Ann L. Snyder, 6251 Kimber Road 1, Cashmere, $840,263, sold to Skoh Holdings LLC

Chelan County residential sales

Dec. 1

Gerald R. Moro, 1106 Sixth St., Wenatchee, $155,000, sold to Juan and Filomena Reyes

Victor Garibay, 9898 School St., Peshastin, $150,000, sold to Jennifer G. Fonseca

Delbert Pliss and Shari L. Lovos, 10091 Highway 2, Peshastin, $200,000, sold to Carlos Sarabia and Sara D. Reyes

Dec. 2

Randolph W. Shull, 14576 Olin St., Entiat, $350,000, sold to Crawford Douglas et al

Daniel R. Enriquez, 231 Parkway Drive, Manson, $260,000, sold to RD Properties II LLC

Dec. 5

Frederick T. Melton, 500 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Jeffrey T. and Heather M. Ostenson

John L. Monaco, 295 Linda Lane, Wenatchee, $127,400, sold to Bank of America N.A.

John Wiggin Dolan, 3830 Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Darrin W. and Theresa L. Linam

Evergreen Property Management Inc., 155 Lavender Court 46, Wenatchee, $85,000, sold to Mark and Tammy Haas

Dec. 6

Corey G. Stephens, 2244 Ashley Brooke, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Jason and Bernadette A. Pixton

Louis G. Rutherford, 9015, 9025, 9065 and 9035 Nahahum Canyon Road (four parcels), Cashmere, $190,000, sold to Jacinto M. Maldonado and Marta M. Martinez

Darrell L. Schrumpf, 9855 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $337,500, sold to David and Miki Schach

Kathleen R. Clementson, 242 W. Nixon Ave. A., Chelan, $250,000, sold to Myrna J. McCleary

Gregory S. Parks, 606 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $171,900, sold to Darrell L. Schrumpf

Tamara J. Snyder Revocable Living Trust, 631 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Melissa Kiser 401K Trust

David John and Angela Mary Lawrence, 524 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $407,000, sold to Leslie D. and Jamie Cope

A & J’s Top of the Hill Fruit Co., 4211 Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $269,000, sold to Robert and Brienne J. Witheridge

Dec. 7

Richard L. Larson et al, 3505 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $187,000, sold to Gary M. and Tammy R. Mackner

Michael K. and Kathleen M.S. Cook, 312 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $350,000, sold to Joe Collins

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 527 Mountain View Drive, Chelan, $445,000, sold to Lake Chelan Cove LLC

Laine C. Lasker, 1000 Highway 150 18, Manson, $169,900, sold to Chase L. Temple

Eric and Rebecca M. Laporte, 427 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $276,000, sold to Stuart D. and Sally G. Freed

Dec. 8

Rusty M. Flagel, 217 Perry St., Cashmere, $40,000, sold to Andrew B. and Jennifer McLeod

Mark R. and Laurel K. Anderton, 2059 Broadleaf Court, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Shawn L. and Katherine S. Evenhus

John and Crista Mack, 104 Grouse Place, Chelan, $494,000, sold to Connie R. and Larry J. Hedman

Stephen N. and Patricia A. Siebens, 203 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $405,000, sold to Joseph T. and Susan B. Hauth

Shawn L. Evenhus and Katherine S. Cammack JTRS, 709 Kriewald Court, Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Eva Tovar

Paramjit and S.K. Chawla, Trustees, 1713 Lincoln Park Circle, Wenatchee, $237,500, sold to Sant and Harbans Chawla Living Trust

Dec. 9

Lorraine E. Gibbs Irrevocable Trust, 7937 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $195,000, sold to Harold W. and Tracy R. Pagel

Dec. 12

Bradley E. Arch, 1001 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Samantha Holton et al

Edgar A. Meyer, 203 E. Parkhill St., Cashmere, $207,900, sold to Scotty A. and Kristine A. Boisen

Rick L. and Sharon K. Cox, 6089 Tigner Road, Cashmere, $337,250, sold to Stacy and James Peery

Lyle E. and Peggy A. Neeley Trustees, 221 Hinthorne Lane, Leavenworth, $422,000, sold to Robert G. and Kathryn S. Walker

Kathryn L. Lambert et al, 25220 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $150,000, sold to Thomas R. and Susan C. Waggener Trustees

Ross E. and Jenny C. Wiltse, 16123 River Road, Leavenworth, $215,000, sold to Melissa E. and Michael F. Mayfield

Mary Frances McClure Revocable Living Trust, 15327 Highway 97A, Entiat, $790,000, sold to Tracy Kellum and Robert Hargadon

Charles B. Calicoat Jr., 1480 Swartout Road, Manson, $833,000, sold to Neal B. and Keri M. Gallagher

Vince Ward, 66 Rainbow Lane, Stehekin, $937,000, sold to Nathan B. and Wendy T. Thomas

Charles E. McHaney, 1013 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $192,000, sold to Colton S. Carr

David D. Pefley and Ekaterina Kuznetsova, 2953 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $259,000, sold to Alfred R. and Anita F. Paquette

Dec. 13

Richard E. Francis, 1704 Windsor Court, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Wilfred R. and Kathleen K. Woods

Roland and Dianna Wheeler, 4160 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $1,100,000, sold to Malachi J. and Catherine L. Salcido

Ryan E. Baker, 1113 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $347,000, sold to Nathan Q. and Ashley R. Koch

James D. Erker, Property ID 41458, Highway 150, Chelan, $396, sold to Margaret and Francis Webb

Barbara A. Curtis, 541 Wapato Way, Manson, $283,200, sold to Jacqueline A. Peters and Frank Russell

Rocio Avina Garibay, 1644 Ridgeview Loop Drive, Wenatchee, $80,000, sold to Israel R. Avina

Dec. 14

Carrie A. Murray and Kathryn A. Reyna, 1032 Washington St., Wenatchee, $234,900, sold to Corland and Jeanette Keating

John E. Dunley, 2007 Broadway North, Wenatchee, $584,000, sold to Jonathan S. Kelly

Jayson K. Ringel, 412 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $174,900, sold to Kenneth Schafer

David and Ida Stover, 826 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $247,000, sold to Lindsey C. Kiesz

Sage Homes LLC, 1742 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $330,900, sold to Brian S. Porter Trustee

Dec. 15

Robert E. Bolton, 1617 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Brooke H. Broderson

Dec. 16

David Hendrickson, 5304 Wohlers Road, Cashmere, $530,000, sold to Brian E. and Teri A. McIntyre

Gailand M. Wilsey, 1627 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $454,000, sold to David and Sandra Hendrickson

Gary D. Cockerham, 18287 Sunland Drive, Leavenworth, $243,000, sold to Joseph J. Dunaravich

Brian M. Andriesen and Stephanie Sippoia-Andriesen, 200 Butte Road, Chelan, $370,000, sold to Kim Shockley and Lori Warnock

Brian C. and Debra K. Patterson, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 625, Chelan, $198,000, sold to Steven D. and Sharon G. Patonai

Anita C. Miller, 1007 Methow St., Wenatchee, $125,000, sold to U.S. Bank Trust N.A. Trustee

Dec. 19

Kenneth A. Sweat, 100 Meadowsweet Place, Cashmere, $276,500, sold to Marti A. Black

Marti A. Black, 2895 Scenic View Drive, Wenatchee, $749,700, sold to Robert B. and Laurie A. McSeveney

John and Rowena Asher Trustees, 3821 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $160,000, sold to Michael A. and Roxanne J. Asher

Brian S. and Tamara L. Slettvet, 200 Crescent St., Chelan, $625,000, sold to Eric E. and Lisa G. Featherstone

Juan and Filomena Reyes, 1844 Methow St., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Matthew Lewallen

Channon Chadwick, 3163 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $411,000, sold to Charles Jason Wilson

Brian E. and Teri A. McIntyre, 412 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to John J. and Carol A. McCabe

Dec. 20

Edward J. Harmel Trust, 3396 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $182,500, sold to Padraic Breeze

Alan and Maureen Schmaltz, 2117 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $317,500, sold to Stephen and Noriko Mayo

Robert Abbott, 238 W. Icicle Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $700,000, sold to Geoffrey T. Prentiss

Leslie A. Wood, 8312 River View Road, Peshastin, $230,000, sold to Jeff and Morgan Lang

Denise M. Ward, 11555 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to Jay Neely and Brittany Thurlow

Michael W. and Vanessa A. Heuer, 3113 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $120,000, sold to MV Properties LLC

Dec. 21

Obed Maravilla and Sandibell Gutierrez JTROS, 1011 Crest Loop, Entiat, $270,000, sold to Jason A. and Lesha M. Miller

Norman A. Watts, 2258 Riffle Drive, Leavenworth, $400,000, sold to Gina M. and Curtis L. Stanhope

Caleb and Hannah Goehry, 740 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Edward and Karen Edwards

Dec. 22

Patrick and Cara Scriven, 305 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $211,200, sold to Erin E. Allers

Andrew S. Cusick, 907 N. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $227,000, sold to Tyler J. and Sarah E. Armour

Erik N. Jorgensen, 210 Perry St., Cashmere, $28,000, sold to Erik N. and Debbie A. Jorgensen

Marie V. Peck Revocable Living Trust, 11668 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $447,000, sold to Ryan and Amee Forbes

Tony and Quin Fisher et al, 22579 Alpine Drive, Leavenworth, $120,000, sold to Anthony E. and Quin M. Fisher

Peter and Wendy Lagozzino, 1526 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $899,000, sold to Nexus Development Holdings LLC

Rita J. Noakes, 10 S. Cove Ave. 4, Wenatchee, $85,000, sold to Michael and Sharon Stubblefield

Jayson K. Ringel, 1776 Judkins St., Wenatchee, $101,000, sold to Sharon M. Belesky

Peebles Investments LLC, 439 Whisper Place, Chelan, $360,000, sold to Terry L. Johnson

Dec. 23

Jacob H. and Angie W. Buchanan, 7769 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $165,000, sold to Kristie A. Beem et al

Donald H. Hagen Trust, 9365 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $647,000, sold to Pamela A. M. and Brian S. Luther

Dec. 26

Michael Korach et al, 15020 S. Lakeshore Road, Property ID 47594 and Property ID 47595, S. Lakeshore Road (three parcels), Chelan, $1,150,000, sold to David G. and Pamela L. Stafford

Dec. 27

Mike Lamon and Erin Adams, 1606 Madison St., Wenatchee, $274,000, sold to Andrea M. and Victor J. Rudolph

Adam C. and Brandi M. Noble, 1815 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $248,500, sold to Esteban G. Orozco-Ortiz

Joshua and Heidi Hill, 505 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $186,000, sold to Marcus C. and Julie M. Bellissimo

Golan Kedan, 575 Alpine Place P1, Leavenworth, $237,000, sold to Brian M. and Jamie L. Shipman

Janet Pack, 900 Main St. 102, Leavenworth, $369,000, sold to Thomas R. and Becky K. Clevinger

Jon W. Drake, 8919 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $390,000, sold to Anthony W. and Margaret D. Minerich et al

John B. Frey and Michelle V. Frey, 225 Eldorado Way, Chelan, $413,000, sold to David E. and Lesley A. Marsh

Shawn and D’Arcy Burke, 1901 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $635,000, sold to Matson Fruit Company

Dec. 28

Aimee L. Sparling Revocable Living Trust, 1622 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Jim and Sherron McMullen

Rebecca Cantrell, 7 S. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $345,500, sold to Dorry C. Foster and John R. Foster II

John S. Ramey, 5715 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $145,000, sold to Niche Investments LLC

Allen L. Geyer et al, 123 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $60,000, sold to Cheryl A. Lippert et al

Bruce and Joanne Nordby, 24211 Morgan St., Leavenworth, $160,000, sold to James A. Tomchick

Peebles Investments LLC, 2221 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan $150,000, sold to Chanel S. Biggs et al

Darin B. and Julie M. Hepper, 800 Lakeyuse Road, Manson, $515,000, sold to Patrick J. Farrell

Dec. 29

Deborah Ann and Ronald D. Walter, 5325 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $185,000, sold to Tyler S. and Mitzi M. Bishop

Douglas J. Takasugi, 1922 Rocklund Drive, Wenatchee, $496,500, sold to Patrick A. and Deborah C. Bucknum

Adria A. Smart, 429 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $331,000, sold to Ryan L. Rush et al

Steven D. White et al, 11255 Alpenview Drive, Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Ian and Catriona Milgate

Patricia J. Swanson, 15889 River Road, Leavenworth, $213,700, sold to Katrina and Randall Blaufuss

Patricia D. Biles Trustee et al, 11518 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $277,500, sold to Merlin Biles and Lou Latham

William E. and Heather B. Turner, 1501 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $299,000, sold to Victoria M. and Jerry C. Foreman

Dec. 30

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 3716 Searles Road, Malaga, $135,000, sold to Francisco J. Betancourt

Donald and Lisa Zornes, 731 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Katherine M. Ryan

Central Washington Property Investments LLC, 3041 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $239,900, sold to Joshua C. Macres

Dec. 31

Anirban Das et al, 459 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $142,078, sold to Praveen and Melina Mambalam et al

Chelan County land sales

Dec. 1

John D. Brazil, 6309 Alder Court, Wenatchee, $58,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Anne M. and Gerald K. Castro

LL&O Properties, 10864 Entiat River Road and Property ID 36979, Entiat River Road (two parcels), Entiat, $295,000, 101.93 acres, sold to Rob and Nicole Poyner

Scott and Susan Tyson, Property ID 38384, Idlewood Road, Leavenworth, $100,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Jeffrey J. Hoyle

Dec. 2

Michael S. Rayfield, 9754 North Road, Peshastin, $120,000, 2.57 acres, sold to Christina F. Davis-Tovar

Robert Jaeger, 20685 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, $75,000, 0.48 acres, sold to Home and Cabin Services Inc.

Evans Development Co. LLC, 211 Burch Hollow Lane and 113 Lone Ram Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $196,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Dec. 6

L N A LC, 6760 Osprey Lane, Cashmere, $339,500, 1.16 acres, sold to Mark Shorb and Kristin Ferrera

Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 63914 and 63915, Olalla Canyon Road (two parcels), Cashmere, $48,000, 60.42, sold to Wilson Soong

Dec. 7

Joseph Anderson, 9210 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $57,500, 7.7 acres, sold to John and Rachel Stanton

Dec. 8

Stanley G. and Karen L. Harrison, 8135 East Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $105,000, 3.5 acres, sold to Jana Sauer and Scott Pitman

Dec. 13

Green Family Management Co. LLC, 322 First St., Wenatchee, $58,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Wenatchee Courtyard LLC

Dec. 14

Ancil Davis, 16044 River Road, Leavenworth, $7,000, 0.75 acres, sold to Christopher Dye

Mike and Cindy Hendricks, 145 Alpenhop Lane, Leavenworth, $240,000, 4.17 acres, sold to Mark and Karen Ellertson

Prusik Investments LLC, 304 Pine St., Leavenworth, $124,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Stuart Rasmussen and Adriana Bentsen

Prusik Investments LLC, 606 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $119,900, 0.2 acres, sold to Sally Stadelman

Prusik Investments LLC, 612 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $119,900, 0.16 acres, sold to Aaron M. and Chelsea E. Murphy

Dec. 15

BBM Enterprise, 2345 A. Albin Drive, Entiat, $2,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Jim M. Feiten

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 307 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $263,000, 0.11 acres, sold to Sunhaven LLC

Dec. 16

Prusik Investments LLC, 216 Pine St., Leavenworth, $99,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Charles and Kathryn E. Cubine

Prusik Investments LLC, 210 Pine St., Leavenworth, $109,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Gary L. and Debra L. Peterson Trustees

Dec. 21

Shon D. and Janeen D. Smith, Property ID 20326, Brender Canyon Road, Cashmere, $175,000, 3 acres, sold to Adam R. and Stefanie A. Neff

Kevin M. and Kaila S. Brownlee, 1750 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $385,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Maria R. Flores

Dec. 28

Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 63945, Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $85,000, 21.51 acres, sold to Michael R. Tutino II

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 537 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $215,358, 0.08 acres, sold to Matthew T. and Jennifer L. Hepler

Dec. 29

Crystal View Estates, 151, 147, 143, 148 and 144 Waterview Drive, Property ID 40661, Waterview Drive and Property ID 40638, Crystal Drive (seven parcels), Chelan, $1,050,000, 17.14 acres, sold to KTC Design Build LLC

Douglas County commercial sales

There were no commercial sales recorded in Douglas County during December.

Douglas County residential sales

Dec. 1

Roland K. and Mary J. Tiedemann, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #44, East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Elaine M. Focht

Paramount Financial Advisors LLC, 411 19th St. N.E.#1, East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Lance Chin

Dec. 2

Gary and Susan Swanson, 260 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $360,000, sold to Kandi A. and Michael E. Lindhe

Bonnie McNatt, 776 N. Jonathan Ave., East Wenatchee, $195,000, sold to Ricardo and Alicia Capi Esquivel

Lois A. Cole, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. Space 3, East Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Kris Reynolds

Dec. 5

Edward Murray, 78 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $110,000, sold to Joan M. Beeson

Joyce E. Ferrians-Adams, 340 Road J S.E., Coulee-Hartline, $250,000, sold to Douglas A. and Mary L. Dunkin

Dec. 6

Steven G. and Kwinn R. Uno, 9 South Shore Drive, Orondo, $845,000, sold to Matthew and Gwyn Anglin

Patricia R. Alfrey, 327 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $115,000, sold to Tim and Conni Leininger

Dec. 7

Michael L. and Cynthia L. Green, 4015 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Michael Clint and Maristella Webley

M. Clint and Maristella Webley, 613 15th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $329,900, sold to Natalie L. Shiflett

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 33 Morrow St., Mansfield, $93,449, sold to Secretary of Veteran Affairs

Karen A. Townley and Brad L. Ensworth, parcel number 24210340010, Red Field Road and parcel number 24210340009 (two parcels), Waterville, $37,333, sold to Karen A. Townley, Brad L. Ensworth and David R. Ensworth

Dec. 8

Karla L. Roper, 2830 Mikayla Lane, East Wenatchee, $683,810, sold to Dennis P. and Molly R. Kirby

David B. Wadley, 549 N. Montclair Ave., East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Susan M. Hammond

Michael L. Clark, 299 Palisades Road, Palisades, $400,000, sold to Lawrence M. Susienka and Katrina V. Scholfield

Dec. 9

Bryce J. Daubenspeck, 667 4th St. N.E.#L-203, East Wenatchee, $106,000, sold to Melanie G. Marshall

Olaf Scott and Tammy Sue Hanson, 2241 Blackstone Court, East Wenatchee, $399,800, sold to Eric M. Johnson

Victor H. and Barbara Lee Knight, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #10, East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Donna L. Schrock

Dec. 12

James and Kristin Mead, 228 S. Mansfield Blvd. and parcel number 09900300100 (two parcels), Mansfield, $95,000, sold to James L. and Luella R. Fuller

Anthony Bartoli and Michele Flotte, 540 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $115,000, sold to Steven A. and Cristina A. Leffingwell

Dean Running, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. No. 18, East Wenatchee, $346,000, sold to Brian L. Hatch and Roxanne Navrides

Richard L. and Gladys E. Alexander, 1206 N. Denis Court, East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Arvid D. and Wanda A. Iverson

Dec. 13

Jennifer Fullwiler, 1402 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $339,000, sold to Rickie D. and Ann M. Phillips

Rick D. and Ann M. Phillips, 410 21st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Gilbert and Marilyn McKee

Lorena Juarez, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. Space 51, East Wenatchee, $500, sold to Audelia Dominguez

Ann Harmon, 1000 16th St. #3 and Spaces 11, 7, 15, 13, 1, 6, 17 and 9 (nine parcels), Bridgeport, $290,000, sold to Manrique Torres-Bucio and Maria Ilda Saucedo-Perez

Larry W. and Karen L. Brantner, 2533 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $259,700, sold to Trevor A. and Holly A. Kert

Dec. 14

Etelberto Hernandez Mendez, 929 Maple St. Space 71, Bridgeport, $3,000, sold to Rodrigo Madrigal Solorio

Dec. 15

Devlin W. and Christina M. Walt, 2990 Cascade Ridge, East Wenatchee, $378,000, sold to Dennis J. Snyder and Lisa D. Neitzel

James D. and Shannon D. M. Meza, 2302 Canyon Hills Drive, East Wenatchee, $324,900, sold to Peter H. and Susan C. Peterson

Dennis J. Snyder and Lisa D. Neitzel, 1310 Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $288,000, sold to Brian C. Burchett

Susan Peterson, 532 Sunday Drive, East Wenatchee, $122,500, sold to Karin E. Kristjanson

Timberwood Homes LLC, 1935 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $414,172, sold to Matthew E. and Cathlene T. Risen and Michael E. and Bonny L. Risen

Malachi J. and Catherine L. Salcido, 2343 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $473,700, sold to Michael W. and Debra L. McCarl

Dec. 16

Price Kane LLC, 17 Weimer Road, Orondo, $20,000, sold to Jesus Limon

Ike P. Lasswell and Lisa D. Russell, 622 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $288,000, sold to Victoria Reams

Andre C. Lucas, 1051 N. Baker Ave. No. 1-201, East Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Leslie Corson

Valerie A. Markel, 2041 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $64,196, sold to Valerie and James L. Markel

Dec. 19

Hai Sook Long, 2335 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Gary E. Jones

1011 N. Baker LLC, 1011 N. Baker Ave. A, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Baker Avenue LLC

Dec. 20

Petr I. and Tatyana A. Kobzar, 713 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $379,000, sold to Lisa Stone

Lisa Stone, 2411 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $274,900, sold to Ty A. Snyder

Joseph and Jennifer Lange, 2477 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Cary Grant Melton and Syrina N. Hutsell

Jason F. and Shelley M. Fonville, 645 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $266,050, sold to Dianne Hoyt

Harold Lyle Running, 10 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $165,800, sold to Charles Running

Dec. 21

Wanda E. Bradford, 48 N. Green Place, East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Andres Gutierrez and Reyna Cardenas

Jexix E. Whaley, 118 Manhattan Square, East Wenatchee, $282,000, sold to Dallas C. and Heather Mae Stringer

Dec. 22

Kimberly D. and Benjamin Webber, 529 Lacey Place N.E. and parcel number 71700300600 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $307,000, sold to Thomas and Deborah Bertram

Sonja Granger and Lawrence Magas, 1104 Dale St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Anabel Guerra and Mario Robles and Israel Guerra

Margaret A. Pranger Trustee, 2725 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Roberto N. Rios

Joe M. Selliken Jr., 427 Lake View Drive, Orondo, $140,000, sold to Janet C. Dunlap

Paris R. Settle and Xandis C. Phillips, 331 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $210,000, sold to Patricia and Kevin Dekay

Deanna L. Nikolas, 300 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $289,999, sold to Wendy L. Manhart

Dec. 23

Neil S. Jeske, 329 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, $39,000, sold to Penny Wittmann

German Pineda, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Space 8, Bridgeport, $1,500, sold to Raul M. Rosas

Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1, 531 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $237,000, sold to Iva Doshier-Hodges

Dec. 27

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 844 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $162,500, sold to Darren E. Estes

Eric and Lydia Riener, 178 S. Kent Place, East Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Matthew D. Howard

Dec. 28

Tony E. McMorris, 420 Highway 173, Bridgeport, $210,000, sold to David W. Porter

Robert P. and Jennifer E. Hardgrove, 250 N. Newton Ave., East Wenatchee, $262,000, sold to Eric A. and Lydia M. Riener

Andrea Santana, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Space 30, Bridgeport, $15,000, sold to Santiago Moreno Rosas

Dec. 29

Jeff Michael Rolen, 905 Manzanal St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $261,400, sold to Carla J. and James A. Howard

Gordon L. and Deborah L. Pobst, 22031 Highway 97 C, Orondo, $700,000, sold to Jahnathan Mark Clayton

Dec. 30

Kearn A. Overman, 275 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $73,169, sold to Francisco V. and Yolanda P. Arceo and Luz Carina P. Arceo

Anetta G. Baker, 1870 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $194,000, sold to Brandon James and Tara Alicia Larkin

Ralph L. and Frances M. Pistoresi, 1979 Peach Haven Court, East Wenatchee, $165,005, sold to Mary F. Pistoresi

Beatriz Perez Rosales and Noelia Betsabe Hernandez, 604 Cindy Court, East Wenatchee, $192,800, sold to Jeffrey S., Karina and Thomas A. Large

Nelda W. Hart, 2600 N.W. Columbia Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,052,900, sold to Bryan B. and Corinne C. Smith

Scott M. and Sheila G. Kane, 308 S. Jackson Ave., East Wenatchee, $209,900, sold to Nathan Gowing

Douglas County land sales

Dec. 2

Wilson and Helen C. McDonald, parcel numbers 23253330002 and 23253340004 (two parcels), Ephrata, $56,650, 103.33 acres, sold to Raymond J. and Loretta G. Mayer

Ronald W. and Marsha L. Eastman, parcel number 25212230005, Orondo, $30,000, 21.66 acres, sold to Michael Soderstrom

Adalberto and Olga Guzman, parcel numbers 84100001500 and 84100001600 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $20,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Martin P. and Amalia A. Trejo

Dec. 5

Joyce E. Ferrians-Adams, 340 Road J S.E., Coulee-Hartline, $250,000, 13.2 acres, sold to Douglas A. and Mary L. Dunkin

Evelynn M. Cava-Stimac and Susan Stimac Venduir, 2640 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $91,000, 0.31 acres, sold to Gene and Darla Palmquist

State of Washington, parcel number 40700005104, East Wenatchee, $85,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Michael M. and Audrey M. Dingle and Patrick J. and Donna R. Wendt

State of Washington, parcel number 91500100900, East Wenatchee, $40,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Jack and Holly Stagge

Dec. 7

Bryan and Joy Bird, 4190 Pecos Drive, Ephrata, $3,495, 1.98 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Dec. 8

Don W. and Crystal O’Kelley, 2116 Canal Blvd., East Wenatchee, $57,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Jose and Elisa Preciado

Dec. 9

William L. and Glendora Haskett, 15 E. Rocky Road Drive, Orondo, $98,000, 1 acre, sold to Ron and Rachelle Olin

Dec. 13

Dee Builders Inc., 800 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $286,900, 0.5 acres, sold to Steven A. and Linda K. Black

Dec. 15

B & H Properties, 4977 Contractors Drive, East Wenatchee, $234,152, 1.16 acres, sold to Rent Me Storage LLC

Dec. 16

Cameo Vista Corp., 177 Island Loop, Rock Island, $195,800, 0.22 acres, sold to Ivan D. Tiznado-Badillo and Lucina Valencia

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81500200800, 81500200900 and 8150020100 (three parcels), Ephrata, $17,490, 3.02 acres, sold to James T. and Bonnie B. Martin

Benjamin Nathaniel and Claudia Edith Harris, 2550 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $78,000, 0.28 acres, sold to John J. and Debbie A. Hotchkiss

Dec. 19

Serendipity Limited LLC, parcel number 22211810006, East Wenatchee, $825,000, 11.04 acres, sold to Nathan C. Perkins

Dec. 22

Western Pacific Timber LLC, parcel number 23203640001, Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $495,000, 79.62 acres, sold to VZS Properties LLC

Dec. 27

Upland Enterprises LLC, parcel number 81701702400, Coulee-Hartline, $5,947, 1.01 acres, sold to Richard, Lisa, Arielle and Annastasia Nystrom

Dec. 28

Cameo Vista Corp., 135 Island Loop, Rock Island, $193,307, 0.22 acres, sold to Danyka M. and Justin M. Abhold

Dec. 30

Sage Homes LLC, 2137 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $329,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Jason Gaul

Lynn Brigid Elizabeth Jencks, 425 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $13,050, 8.56 acres, sold to Joseph Gerard Jencks