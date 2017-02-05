It’s important to think local when you go shopping

For those of us who are interested in helping our communities thrive, it was sobering to read the posts from Sharon and Dwight Byers on the Academic Toolbox Facebook page as they were liquidating their inventory and closing up shop.

The Byers believe that the boom in shopping over the Internet was a critical factor in the loss of sales that led to the decision to close down their store after 17 years in our valley.

“I write this in the hope folks will see what we are doing to the world of retail as we know it,” they wrote in one post and went on to predict that online sales will take over and continue to put small local companies out of business, reducing local sales tax revenues and putting people out of work while benefitting retailers like Amazon.

It’s clear the Byers put their hearts and souls into the business and I think most of us can all appreciate how difficult it must be to see your life’s work go up in smoke.

I don’t think their concerns should be dismissed or disregarded. Instead, we should endeavor to understand the importance of local businesses in our communities and make thoughtful choices about where we spend our dollars. When I say local business, I’m referring to businesses that have a storefront in our community.

I do have a particular soft spot in my heart for locally owned businesses, because of the financial risks they take to run a business and the tremendous disadvantages they have in an economy in which they must compete with large retailers.

The small guys have to rely on customer service and unique niche product offerings because they cannot buy at the volumes that allow big companies to get significant price breaks on goods.

There is also the sales tax inequity for companies that sell products online but that don’t have a physical presence in the state where a sale is made. They aren’t subject to state and local sales taxes, effectively giving them an advantage over local brick-and-mortar retailers.

It has become increasingly convenient to buy goods via online retailers and get next-day shipping without leaving the comfort of your home.

Over the long term, that will mean fewer local retailers and few tax dollars benefitting the community. Businesses with local storefronts contribute not only to the local economy through taxes but also support civic events and causes that make the community a better place to live.

No profession is immune from the buying online phenomenon. The ability to purchase insurance or legal services online is undoubtedly having an impact on local firms.

I can appreciate the lure of trying to be as efficient as possible and trying to save a buck here and there, but ultimately the question comes down to whether relationships matter to us and the extent to which we want to support businesses that reinvest in our communities. It also comes down to whether we see value in building relationships with retailers and supporting their efforts in our own towns.

The best rule of thumb I’ve seen is that one should spend as many dollars locally as possible. There will always be goods that cannot be purchased locally and it would be silly to suggest that one should not purchase those elsewhere.

My point is this. If we are mindful consumers, take the long-term view, and choose to support retailers with local outlets, we can help our community thrive.

Not only that, but we can build meaningful relationships with people in our hometowns that will enhance our sense of connection and belonging. It would be a real shame if our community is just a place to have a house and go to work and we aren’t contributing to that virtuous circle.

This situation also points out the need for a “culture of local” to be on the list of local priorities. I’ve seen many other communities put into place a “buy local” campaign that tastefully encourages people to support businesses in the community. Giving people a reason to feel pride in investing dollars in hometown businesses is no different than supporting local civic events or nonprofits that are serving community needs.

Rufus Woods is publisher of The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Business World.