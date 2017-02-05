John Felix Sefick
John Felix Sefick
June 8, 1944 - January 9, 2017
John Felix Sefick passed away on January 9, 2017, from respiratory failure due
to complications from cancer. John was born June 8, 1944, in Springfield, IL,
to parents Helen and Felix Sefick. He was a second generation American, and
grew up surrounded by his large Italian-American (Galassi) and Polish-American
(Sefick) families. In 1967, John was drafted. He served in the U.S. Army
Infantry in Vietnam. He met his wife, Gladys, while he was working in stage
design and production in Los Angeles, CA. Their daughter, Rachel, was born
there in 1983. John worked in various technical theatrical production and
design capacities, most notably for the Company Theatre and Provisional
Theatre in Los Angeles, Sangamon State Auditorium in Springfield, IL, and
Wenatchee High School Auditorium in Wenatchee, WA. He was a proud IATSE
member. John enjoyed interacting with all kinds of people. No matter what he
faced, he had the courage and strength to do the right thing. His family will
miss his giving spirit, his unfailing sense of fun, his innovative problem
solving, and the joy he took in fishing and hunting.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Gladys
of Wenatchee, WA; and his daughter, Rachel of Lummi Island, WA. He is also
survived by several aunts and numerous cousins in Illinois; as well as
brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews in Washington
State.
John’s family expresses heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff
members of Central Washington Hospital, and the Confluence Medical Clinic for
their kindness and respectful care.
At John’s request, services were held in Springfield, IL. He was buried at
Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Please visit
butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view a photo tribute.
