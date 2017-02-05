John Felix Sefick

June 8, 1944 - January 9, 2017

John Felix Sefick passed away on January 9, 2017, from respiratory failure due

to complications from cancer. John was born June 8, 1944, in Springfield, IL,

to parents Helen and Felix Sefick. He was a second generation American, and

grew up surrounded by his large Italian-American (Galassi) and Polish-American

(Sefick) families. In 1967, John was drafted. He served in the U.S. Army

Infantry in Vietnam. He met his wife, Gladys, while he was working in stage

design and production in Los Angeles, CA. Their daughter, Rachel, was born

there in 1983. John worked in various technical theatrical production and

design capacities, most notably for the Company Theatre and Provisional

Theatre in Los Angeles, Sangamon State Auditorium in Springfield, IL, and

Wenatchee High School Auditorium in Wenatchee, WA. He was a proud IATSE

member. John enjoyed interacting with all kinds of people. No matter what he

faced, he had the courage and strength to do the right thing. His family will

miss his giving spirit, his unfailing sense of fun, his innovative problem

solving, and the joy he took in fishing and hunting.

John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Gladys

of Wenatchee, WA; and his daughter, Rachel of Lummi Island, WA. He is also

survived by several aunts and numerous cousins in Illinois; as well as

brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews in Washington

State.

John’s family expresses heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff

members of Central Washington Hospital, and the Confluence Medical Clinic for

their kindness and respectful care.

At John’s request, services were held in Springfield, IL. He was buried at

Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Please visit

butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view a photo tribute.