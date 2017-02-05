Judge calls state demand for grower documents a ‘fishing expedition’

WATERVILLE — A Douglas County judge has turned aside part of a state Attorney General’s investigation into a growers’ association’s alleged wage fixing, calling the state’s demand for documents an evident “fishing expedition.”

Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss last month blocked a criminal investigative demand, or CID, filed by the Attorney General’s office against wafla, formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association. The group represents farm and orchard operators in Washington and parts of Oregon.

Wafla sued in Douglas County to block the CID action, which the Attorney General filed to gather internal documents from the association amid claims that wafla wrongly advised growers on how to respond to a crucial wage survey. The Employment Security Department and labor groups representing agricultural workers said wafla’s coaching led to serious discrepancies in the 2015 Prevailing Wage/Working Conditions Survey, which is used to establish pay rates and employment standards for ag employees.

The state’s CID sought wafla documents dated Jan. 1, 2014, and after, including business plans, budgets and strategic plans. In his ruling, Hotchkiss wrote, “A fishing expedition appears to be very evident.”

“Clearly the document is overbroad,” the judge wrote. “These investigations are indeed an invasion of corporations’ and/or individuals’ privacy.”

An Attorney General’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on the status of the investigation Friday.

The investigation stems from 2015 wage data provided by growers to the Employment Security Department. Those numbers are factored in with national wage rates to set pay for farms participating in the H-2A foreign worker program. Almost 15,000 H-2A workers were brought into Washington state in 2015.

That was the first year wage calculations were affected by a new Washington Supreme Court decision, Demetrio and Paz v. Sakuma Brothers Farms, which ruled that farm workers who are paid a “piece rate” for produce must also be compensated for rest breaks. Wafla, based in Lacey, sponsored webinars and video tutorials for growers on how to complete the 2015 state wage survey, in light of the court ruling.

According to the ESD, wafla’s webinars advised growers to report paying their workers an hourly wage — the state minimum wage of $9.47 or the federal rate of $12.42 — rather than a piece rate. That resulted in “a statistically significant difference” in the proportion of hourly-wage workers between the 2013 and 2015 surveys. The ESD’s report called it an “introduction of bias into the survey results.”

The investigation launched in December 2015, with the urging of worker associations including the Washington State Labor Council, Columbia Legal Services, Farmworker Justice and the National Employment Law Project.