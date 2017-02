Trying to understand

At 91 years of age, I’ve always thought my education is average, if not a little above average. I’ve always been a reader and I attempt to keep abreast of current news, new manner of word usage and daily events. In the last few days, I’ve begun to have self-doubts.

For example, what are “alternative facts”? What is meant by doublespeak? (My Cherokee great-grandmother spoke of “speaking with forked tongue.”)

Could that explain some of what we’re…