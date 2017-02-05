Ronald “Ron” Jagla

Wenatchee, WA

Ronald “Ron” Jagla, 75, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on January 25, 2017. Ron

was a husband, a father, a grandpa, a papa, a brother, an uncle and a friend.

He will be missed by many who knew him and loved him. He was born in

Wenatchee, WA, on May 18, 1941, to Leonard and Evelyn (Manning) Jagla. Ron was

one of eight kids. He attended Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1960. He

then went on to play football for Wenatchee Valley College for two years,

where his nick name was “Jungle Jag”. Following school, he met Shirley

Bowerman, and they married in 1963. They had two children: Darren and Roni. On

May 28, 1977, Ron married Brenda (Taylor) Bender. Brenda had two children from

a previous marriage: Darin and Amy, who Ron raised as his own.

Ron was very active in his community. He was a board member at Blue Bird for

several years. He was a member of the Sportsman’s Association, The Rocky

Mountain Elk Foundation, NCW Rifle and Pistol Club and the Mule Deer

Foundation. He was a member of the Dryden Gun Club and was the “go to guy” for

tickets to their yearly oyster and crab feed. He had a list of people he would

call from every year to sell them tickets but due to his health, he had

decided he was going to have to give that up this year.

Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He liked to

snowmobile in his earlier years. Ron also refereed for high school wrestling

matches for about ten years. He enjoyed the time he spent at the family

orchard he and his brother started farming on Wenatchee Heights in 1979. There

you could find him tending to the cherry trees or playing cribbage in the

office with friends.

Ron drove truck for Northern Fruit for several years. He then went to work for

Enterprise Oxygen, starting as a driver and then becoming a manager, which he

did for 28 years.

Most people did not know that Ron and Brenda enjoyed watching The Bold and The

Beautiful together. If he missed an episode, he would ask her “What did I

miss”? He enjoyed watching sports too. The Seahawks were his team. He also

enjoyed watching Gonzaga play and his sister, Diane, would often call to

remind him when they were playing and on what channel. His daily routine was

going to the Country Inn for breakfast with the guys and then he would head up

to “the hill”. On Friday nights, he and Brenda could be found at Dizzy D’s for

dinner and Ron being Ron, would give the girls there a bad time.

Ron is survived by his wife, Brenda; his children: Darren (Anggie) Jagla, Roni

(Dan) Farrell, Darin (Laura) Bender; grandchildren: Emily (KC) Mulhall, Ben

and Paul Jagla, Zac and Kelly Farrell and Riley Bender; siblings: Dorothy

(Duane) Brunner, Donna Hoiness, Diane (Chuck) Darlington, Danny (Nancy) Jagla;

sisters-in-law, Deanna Jagla, Beverly Jagla; and daughter-in-law, Susan Jagla;

plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and his dog, Cassey. Ron was

preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Leonard Jr., Jimmy, and

Donnie; step-daughter, Amy Bender; a niece, Kim Jagla; and in-laws, Roy and

Helen Taylor.

Our family would like to express our thanks to those who cared for Ron over

the years. Those on the 4th floor and the nursing staff in TCU, even though it

was for a short time. We thank the many doctors he has had over the years. The

staff in Anti-coag, the staff in the lab, the helpers at the front door who

would always wheel him up stairs to his appointments. The doctors and staff in

ophthalmology and Stacee and the Wound Care Team at Confluence Health. Ron was

blessed to be surrounded by many who loved him. He will be missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside

Dr., Cashmere, WA, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may

be made to the charity of your choice. You can visit Ron’s online guestbook at

www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Thank you to Heritage Memorial Chapel, East

Wenatchee, WA, for their help with the arrangements.