Ronald “Ron” Jagla
Wenatchee, WA
Ronald “Ron” Jagla, 75, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on January 25, 2017. Ron
was a husband, a father, a grandpa, a papa, a brother, an uncle and a friend.
He will be missed by many who knew him and loved him. He was born in
Wenatchee, WA, on May 18, 1941, to Leonard and Evelyn (Manning) Jagla. Ron was
one of eight kids. He attended Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1960. He
then went on to play football for Wenatchee Valley College for two years,
where his nick name was “Jungle Jag”. Following school, he met Shirley
Bowerman, and they married in 1963. They had two children: Darren and Roni. On
May 28, 1977, Ron married Brenda (Taylor) Bender. Brenda had two children from
a previous marriage: Darin and Amy, who Ron raised as his own.
Ron was very active in his community. He was a board member at Blue Bird for
several years. He was a member of the Sportsman’s Association, The Rocky
Mountain Elk Foundation, NCW Rifle and Pistol Club and the Mule Deer
Foundation. He was a member of the Dryden Gun Club and was the “go to guy” for
tickets to their yearly oyster and crab feed. He had a list of people he would
call from every year to sell them tickets but due to his health, he had
decided he was going to have to give that up this year.
Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He liked to
snowmobile in his earlier years. Ron also refereed for high school wrestling
matches for about ten years. He enjoyed the time he spent at the family
orchard he and his brother started farming on Wenatchee Heights in 1979. There
you could find him tending to the cherry trees or playing cribbage in the
office with friends.
Ron drove truck for Northern Fruit for several years. He then went to work for
Enterprise Oxygen, starting as a driver and then becoming a manager, which he
did for 28 years.
Most people did not know that Ron and Brenda enjoyed watching The Bold and The
Beautiful together. If he missed an episode, he would ask her “What did I
miss”? He enjoyed watching sports too. The Seahawks were his team. He also
enjoyed watching Gonzaga play and his sister, Diane, would often call to
remind him when they were playing and on what channel. His daily routine was
going to the Country Inn for breakfast with the guys and then he would head up
to “the hill”. On Friday nights, he and Brenda could be found at Dizzy D’s for
dinner and Ron being Ron, would give the girls there a bad time.
Ron is survived by his wife, Brenda; his children: Darren (Anggie) Jagla, Roni
(Dan) Farrell, Darin (Laura) Bender; grandchildren: Emily (KC) Mulhall, Ben
and Paul Jagla, Zac and Kelly Farrell and Riley Bender; siblings: Dorothy
(Duane) Brunner, Donna Hoiness, Diane (Chuck) Darlington, Danny (Nancy) Jagla;
sisters-in-law, Deanna Jagla, Beverly Jagla; and daughter-in-law, Susan Jagla;
plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and his dog, Cassey. Ron was
preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Leonard Jr., Jimmy, and
Donnie; step-daughter, Amy Bender; a niece, Kim Jagla; and in-laws, Roy and
Helen Taylor.
Our family would like to express our thanks to those who cared for Ron over
the years. Those on the 4th floor and the nursing staff in TCU, even though it
was for a short time. We thank the many doctors he has had over the years. The
staff in Anti-coag, the staff in the lab, the helpers at the front door who
would always wheel him up stairs to his appointments. The doctors and staff in
ophthalmology and Stacee and the Wound Care Team at Confluence Health. Ron was
blessed to be surrounded by many who loved him. He will be missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside
Dr., Cashmere, WA, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may
be made to the charity of your choice. You can visit Ron’s online guestbook at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Thank you to Heritage Memorial Chapel, East
Wenatchee, WA, for their help with the arrangements.
