Cover Story | Small cities in a big-box world: A look at how Cashmere, Entiat and Rock Island preserve livability, foster economic vitality

WENATCHEE — “Let’s see what Chief Chilcosahasket’s doing today, guys.” Her two dogs respond by straining on their leashes for new things to sniff along Entiat’s Columbia River waterfront pedestrian trail — a big part of their morning routine.

A sprawling raft of diving ducks — American widgeons — bobs on the river, each occasionally submerging for a bite of leafy pondweed. A brilliant blue sky enhances the subtle hues of the chief’s weathered steel. She runs her fingers across the textured shoulder of Chilcosahasket’s spirited horse.

Suddenly the world starts spinning. She can see the dogs’ frantic gyrations as they try to dig their claws into something for support but find only air. The spinning stops with a thud.

The three of them still at the foot of the steel sculpture, which, as it turns out, was a Harry Potter-style “port key” that has transported the three of them 30 years into the future. The park’s xeriscape vegetation has filled out nicely. More people than usual are at the park this time of morning.

“Whoever gets to Ozzy’s first, buys,” a jogger says to another with a smile, slowing the pace to let the other pass. The pair heads north along the river trail. The view in that direction is mind blowing.

The barren stretch of shoreline that she’d always known as a rock quarry, is now a broad main street lined with small hotels, shops and restaurants. Just south, boats sway in their slips in a marina. The commercial district is just waking up. And it smells like coffee.

“Let’s go, dogs. Let’s check out this ‘Ozzy’s.’”

That futuristic vision of a riverside “main street” — a thriving commercial district that preserves Entiat’s small-town vibe but injects the self-sustaining vibrancy of commerce and tourism — is one this riverside city of nearly 1,200 residents has been working on for a decade and hoping for since the 1960s, when its former town site was flooded by the reservoir behind the newly built Rocky Reach Dam.

Sustaining both commerce and quality of life is a delicate balance in all small North Central Washington cities. But it’s especially true in communities like Entiat, Cashmere and Rock Island, which seek to preserve their agrarian lifestyles without becoming mega tourism destinations.

All three of these small cities — bedroom communities for Wenatchee and beyond — are working on it in different ways as their economies naturally evolve.

Entiat, a collection of businesses scattered along Highway 97A, is reinventing itself by building a true “downtown” main street from scratch. Its vision is based on years of planning, fundraising and momentum to secure land and add amenities that will attract private investors.

“Entiat was kind of dying. We needed some vitality,” Keith Vradenburg, mayor and lifelong resident, said of a visioning process that began in earnest in 2005. “We’re moving in the right direction now. We just need to keep it going. We’ve got developers interested.”

A May 2015 study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identifies these successful tactics of economically resilient towns:

Identify and build on existing assets.

Engage all members of a community to plan for the future.

Take advantage of outside funding.

Create incentives for redevelopment, and encourage investment in the community.

Encourage cooperation within the community and across the region.

Support a clean and healthy environment.

Entiat appears to be following those tips to the T.

The city has long exploited its natural assets. “Lake Entiat” — the reservoir behind Rocky Reach Dam — as a “gateway to recreation.” The Chelan County PUD finished a new shoreline park and trail system for Entiat in 2015 as a long-awaited, $7.2 million “pay-back” for flooding the old town site. More parks are planned, road improvements, and school buildings and sports fields enhanced.

The city has extensively taken advantage of grant funding for all its projects — $2 million is planned in 2017, alone. Another $3 million in grant funding has already been applied to the city’s sewer system, waterfront area and trails. Vradenburg says they’re looking for more and using some smaller grants as matching funds to qualify for other, larger grants to increase their spending power.

They’re working on a feasibility study now to build a complex that would include a new city hall, senior activity center with kitchen, and meeting rooms. If the project proves feasible, grants will pay for its construction, Vradenburg says.

The city has swapped shoreline lands with Chelan PUD to create a continuous swath of real estate for its proposed main street and marina, which could get its needed federal approval this summer. The marina, he says, should get hotel developers interested.

City and PUD officials have hosted many town meetings to talk about park and shoreline development plans and gather public feedback. Vradenburg says a solid corps of volunteers have also helped get the word out and keep everyone informed.

“We had a lot of say in the park. If people buy in, it makes it easier to do a lot of change,” he said. “Meetings are designed to improve the town, but not lose the identity. We can’t grow too much. We want to keep the same kind of place, just improve on it, with more businesses.”

Plenty of people are noticing this small city’s momentum. Vradenburg says they’ve had more residential development this past year than in the last 3.5 years. Three new subdivisions containing 490 buildable lots now stand where 70 to 80 acres of orchard once did within city limits.

Forty-four new homes have been built over the last four years. Plans are also underway to add “affordable” apartments for ag workers and low-income seniors.

“Entiat has had to really reinvent itself, and it’s still in the process,” says Alan Moen, president of the Entiat Chamber of Commerce. “It’s in a position where it really needs to define itself as a town, not just a string of businesses along the highway.”

Moen sees plenty of tourism opportunity not just along the Columbia River, but up the Entiat River Valley, which is already known as a gateway to camping, hiking and the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

“A lot of people who live here prefer the quietness and anonymity of the area,” Moen says. “They like the community, although there is more than one community. There has historically been some enmity between the people in the Upper Valley Ardenvoir area and the people in town. As a chamber we’re trying to pull people together. Growth is going to happen and it could be for the betterment of the people who live both up in the valley and the town.”

The chamber, he says, has an entirely new board of directors that include younger people and two Latino members.

“It’s great to have new blood,” he said. “Every town needs it. It’s too easy to become stale. If we want to move forward, we need to attract new people to the area and stimulate new business.”

Cashmere

In the heart of one of the richest pear-growing regions in the world, Cashmere decades ago had its own movie theater, retail clothing stores, even a car dealership. Turn-of-the-last-century homes with neatly clipped yards and big front porches line the city’s Cottage Avenue main street.

Better roads to Wenatchee, just 12 miles to the southwest, made it easier to live in Cashmere but work in the bigger city. In the early 2000s, downtown Cashmere was in a sort of crisis, with many vacant storefronts.

The community’s charm and beautiful vistas have given Cashmere an enduring appeal as a bedroom community. A heads-up mayor and city council, together with community-spirited volunteers and an active chamber of commerce have fostered a downtown renaissance with more plans to come.

“Our downtown is almost filled up again,” says Mayor Jeff Gomes of the bars, restaurants, stores, professional offices, health clinic, antique malls and even a distillery that have helped restore the city’s vibrancy. “The antique malls are doing well. We need some more retail, but that’s difficult to generate.”

He added, “Part of the problem is the majority of people who live here work in Wenatchee, and because of that they do their shopping there, too.”

With little guest lodging and still-limited retail businesses, Cashmere is starved for sales tax and other state-supplied revenues that can help subsidize the cost of needed city services, like parks, libraries, streets and utilities.

“It’s getting more difficult every year, and I can see it creeping up. Talking to the other mayors, they can see it happening,” Gomes said.

“Another thing I’ve heard is we don’t want to be another Leavenworth,” he said of the Bavarian-themed tourism mecca some 12 miles west. Tourist magnets like Leavenworth and Chelan forfeit some of their hometown vibe, at least part of the year, but enjoy higher land values and tourist spending that generate property and sales tax revenue the cities.

Cashmere officials are hoping the city’s partnership with the Port of Chelan County to redevelop an old lumber mill site into developable land will pay future dividends in new businesses, more local jobs and tax revenue.

Chelan County’s plan to rebuild the deteriorated Goodwin Bridge, which is off limits to all truck traffic, will create a clean access to the mill site property and take all truck traffic off the quaint Cottage Avenue main street. Once that happens, more downtown street repairs are planned.

“We are positioned right now to make it happen,” Gomes said. “We get so many comments about how pretty the town is. It’s just a matter of when it’s going to happen. It’s difficult. Everybody is competing for the same thing.”

Development of the old mill site and repair of the Goodwin Bridge are also high priorities for the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce, says Jenny Cravens, chair of the chamber’s Economic Development Committee.

“We had a big disappointment when the state decided to make No See Um Road a priority over the Goodwin Bridge,” Cravens said of an accident-prone intersection between Chelan and Manson that got its funding for a roundabout.

Chelan County has been approved for $13 million in grants for the $23 million bridge replacement. Construction isn’t expected to begin until 2020.

With that big capital project still years off, Cashmere does what it has always done, Cravens says, partner with key agencies like the county, port and PUD for infrastructure-type projects, then pick and choose its community projects based on the passion and energy of its volunteers.

She credits grassroots fundraising, and some grant funding, for most all of the city’s recent improvements, including the development of the Spirit of America Memorial for victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, revitalization of Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village, and improvements to Riverside Park, including a new skate park and pump track.

And then there plain ‘ol Cashmerian quirkiness — lots of it — to lure visitors to town for lunch or other spending and make local residents smile.

In October homeowners and businesses display scarecrows — both cute and grisly — in their yards and storefronts to encourage people to stroll around town.

The year-round “Gnome Door Tour” covers 1.5 miles of the downtown area with tiny footprints that lead to 30 round “gnome doors,” some hidden inside businesses.

“You focus on what you can do and what you want to do, and neat things happen,” she said.

Rock Island

If he had his druthers, jokes Mayor Randy Agnew, the trillions of rocks beneath Rock Island would contain enough gold to make every resident a millionaire.

Not likely, Agnew admits. But a different type of “gold rush” could be taking shape as this sleepy hamlet awakes to find change is underway — more housing, more businesses, more parks and, of course, more people.

“This is already a very nice place to live,” said Agnew. “But there’s room for improvement, ways we can make it better.”

The mayor and other city officials point to an impending annexation west of town that will increase the city’s size by upwards of 25 to 30 percent, new housing developments that could add nearly 200 homes over the next few years and discussions, already underway, on how to best use the city’s multiple waterfronts along the Columbia River and nearby lakes and ponds.

“Rock Island is poised for a boom,” said City Clerk Dan Fagan. “So we’re planning for our next wave of growth.”

Underway is a major update of the city’s comprehensive plan — “a long-term vision for where our city is headed,” said the mayor — which could be completed by summer. Construction of a larger, modernized fire station is being discussed. And to help handle the growth, a second city water tank has been proposed.

None of the possible growth or proposals for new infrastructure come as a surprise, noted city officials. Construction in 2012 of a new wastewater treatment plant and accompanying sewer system — a $13 million project — opened the door for new residential and business opportunities. “Developers see the value in us having a state-of-the-art sewer system,” said Agnew. “And now they’re taking advantage of it.”

Set for completion later this year is a 22-home development by the Cameo Vista Corporation of East Wenatchee. Just starting is a five-phase, 88-home development by Wenatchee developer Jon Port and his company Real Homes. And plans have been submitted for a 78-lot development by East Wenatchee builder Stimac Construction.

Contractors have been attracted to Rock Island, said city officials, because of the city’s availability of relatively low-cost land on buildable terrain.

“These homes hit the sweet spot when it comes to affordable pricing,” said Fagan. Prices range from $175,000 to just over $300,000 with most of the homes priced at around $200,000 to $225,000.

The other factor in attracting new residents, said the mayor, is Rock Island’s location between Wenatchee and Quincy. “We’re around seven minutes from Grant Road in East Wenatchee and its shopping, medical care and food services,” said Agnew. Quincy, along with its data centers and food processing plants, is about 20 minutes in the opposite direction.

Rock Island as a bedroom community to these job centers, said Agnew, isn’t too far-fetched of an idea. “We offer affordability, convenience and a nice place to live.”

Other aspects of Rock Island’s growth:

Annexation — Set for possible unveiling in February, a 200- to 300-acre annexation of properties west of town could enlarge Rock Island’s 806 acres (within city limits) by 25 to 30 percent. City officials foresee the addition opening development for additional houses, parks and businesses while reinforcing the importance of nearby orchards and other ag lands.

Businesses — Rock Island’s “downtown” has space for several new business ventures, said the mayor, including a planned commercial building to house four or five offices or small businesses.

Parks — The city has one small park near Dad’s Country Store, but officials have begun discussionson building a sports complex (ballfields and accompanying structures), a waterfront park on the Columbia River and possibly a kid-friendly area on a peninsula that juts into nearby Putters Pond.

Meanwhile, back in the Entiat of the future, our dog walker is sitting at an outdoor bistro table “Ozzy’s Prince of Darkroast Coffee Company” sipping an extra-dark latte. The dogs are crunching treats given them by the barista. Other tables along riverside commercial district are full of chatting, early morning locals and tourists. Shopkeepers are putting out their sidewalk signs. “This is amazing,” she whispered, still a bit woozy from time travel. “Surreal, but amazing.”