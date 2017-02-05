Talking schools

State Senate Republicans Wednesday passed a comprehensive education funding bill on a party-line vote. The measure ejects current school funding schemes, funds schools at $12,500 per student or more, caps local levies at $1.80 per thousand, and gives beginning teachers a very large pay raise.

Needless to say there is much in this complex measure that the various factions in the school funding debate will oppose, and perhaps much they will openly loath. It will raise taxes in rich suburbs…