Winter Storm Warning issued February 05 at 10:23AM PST until February 06 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...3 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 7

This Afternoon

Hi31° Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo26° Heavy Snow

Monday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi34° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Talking schools

 State Senate Republicans Wednesday passed a comprehensive education funding bill on a party-line vote. The measure ejects current school funding schemes, funds schools at $12,500 per student or more, caps local levies at $1.80 per thousand, and gives beginning teachers a very large pay raise.

Needless to say there is much in this complex measure that the various factions in the school funding debate will oppose, and perhaps much they will openly loath. It will raise taxes in rich suburbs…

