Wineman’s Toast | Underappreciated on its own, Cabernet Franc may be one of the best wine parents of all time

Cabernet Franc varietals are growing more popular, but will never gain the respect of its well-known children, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Carmenere.

Our Brown Bag wine tasters group decided to give Cabernet Franc its well deserved due. With its blue-black color and brooding, ripe berry flavors, red wines made from the grape are often mistaken for Cabernet Sauvignon. DNA testing in 1997 showed Cabernet Sauvignon to be a cross of Cabernet Franc and the white grape, Sauvignon Blanc.

Cab Franc is generally lighter in color and body and more aromatic than Cab Sauvignon. Sometimes that’s just what you want in a fragrant red wine to accompany meals centered on salmon, pork or fowl, as well as spicy dishes like pasta and pizza. The Stilton cheese Allan Williams provided was wonderful with Cab Franc.

Since Cab Franc is a parent of such popular wines including Cab Sauvignon and Merlot, it only makes sense that it has been around much longer. Documentation shows propagation of Cab Franc in southwest France as early as the 17th Century, although it is sure to have been around before that.

It was planted heavily in the Fronsac, Pomerol and St. Emilion wine districts in 18th Century. It has since been planted widely in the Loire Valley and Bordeaux region because it ripens a couple weeks earlier than Cab Sauvignon and can save the day when early fall frost cuts short the growing season, according to the renown wine critic Jancis Robinson. The Chinon and St. Emilion districts of the Loire are well known for their Cab Franc-based wines. A small percentage of Cab Franc almost always plays a part in Bordeaux red blends.

Cab Franc is also widely planted and used mainly as a blending wine in Italy, Spain, Hungary, Chile, Argentina, Australia and South Africa.

Because the vines do well in cooler climates, Cab Franc has been a popular choice for planting in Canada and the northern United States. It’s the fourth most planted red wine grape variety, behind Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah.

The 10 wines brought for sampling at our tasting turned out to all be Washington examples, and all were very good, excepting two corked bottles. We’ve have very few cork tainted bottle of wine over the past year, so that was unusual. Never have we had two at one tasting. I don’t name wines that were corked, because the spoilage has nothing to do with the quality of the wine, only that the cork was tainted with the chemical compound TCA (trichloroanisole). Cork taint makes a wine smell and taste like wet cardboard and can completely mask the aroma and flavors of an otherwise good wine. It’s not harmful and you can drink a corked wine, but you wouldn’t want to judge it. Better to bring it back to where you bought it if you can and try another bottle.

Mike Scott noted that any Washington varietal can be composed of up to 25 percent other varieties. He thought some of the wines we tasted were clearly blended with Cabernet Sauvignon.

Rhett Humphrey, one of our group who leads wine classes for Jones of Washington, thought numbers 2 and 7 best exhibited Cab Franc characteristics of a lighter and more fragrant red than Cabernet Sauvignon. Most of the group favored wines 3, 7 and 9, which seemed to have riper fruit flavors and a bit more tannin that added depth.

Here’s the list of wines we tasted, along with a few notes:

1) Corked

2) 2014 Martin Scott Winery Cabernet Franc: Nice nose of cedar and smoke, dried cherries and cranberries on the palate.

3) 2013 Cave B Estate Winery Cabernet Franc: More body, more tannin. lots of cranberry flavors, spicy and smoky. Really nice wine!

4) 2011 Jones of Washington Cabernet Franc: Lighter in body, pie cherry and cranberry flavors.

5) 2011 Jones of Washington Cabernet Franc: Similar to number 4, but more acidic. We were puzzled at how different the 4 and 5 were when we found out they were the same wine.

6) 2013 Martin Scott Winery Cabernet Franc: A smooth, aromatic wine with lighter body and cherry flavors.

7) 2008 Beresan Winery Cabernet Franc: This Walla Walla wine from winemaker Tom Walliser was another favorite with more body, tannin and ripe fruit flavors. Made from 100 percent Cab Franc grapes.

8) Corked

9) 2012 Patterson Cellars Cabernet Franc: Another nice wine from Walla Walla, this one a blend of 86 percent Cab Franc and lesser amounts of Cab Sauvignon and Merlot. Full bodied and jammy ripe fruit flavors, lots of oak and a distinctive whiff of violets.

10) 2013 Rio Vista Winery Cabernet Franc: Nice fragrant nose, clean wine, lighter body and spicy. A delicious wine made by John Little from Lake Chelan area grapes.