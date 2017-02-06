The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi28° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo20° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi26° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo33° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Common Ground | Thanks, Rick, for making NCW a better place

by Rufus Woods
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

One of the more satisfying things about the news business is the chance to tell compelling stories about the people who live in North Central Washington.

Rick Steigmeyer, who retired recently after 27 years as a reporter, is a gifted storyteller, someone who is committed to making our communities better, and a thoroughly positive person to work with. I have appreciated his quiet manner, his insatiable curiosity and warm sense of humor.

His Road Trips with Rick series provided readers…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 