Common Ground | Thanks, Rick, for making NCW a better place

One of the more satisfying things about the news business is the chance to tell compelling stories about the people who live in North Central Washington.

Rick Steigmeyer, who retired recently after 27 years as a reporter, is a gifted storyteller, someone who is committed to making our communities better, and a thoroughly positive person to work with. I have appreciated his quiet manner, his insatiable curiosity and warm sense of humor.

His Road Trips with Rick series provided readers…