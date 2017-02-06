The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi28° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo20° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi26° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo33° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Data centers, professional services help shrink Grant County’s jobless rate

by Mike Irwin
Send to Kindle
Print This

EPHRATA — Data centers and the professional businesses that service them helped Grant County’s unemployment rate fall slightly in December for the second straight month.

The 0.1 percentage point drop in the county’s jobless rate — to 9.6 percent from 9.7 in December 2015 — resulted from a growing civilian labor force and shrinking number of unemployed workers, state Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck said Friday.

Wholesale trade, which includes data center employment, grew 15 percent (240 jobs) in December…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 