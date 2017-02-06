Data centers, professional services help shrink Grant County’s jobless rate

EPHRATA — Data centers and the professional businesses that service them helped Grant County’s unemployment rate fall slightly in December for the second straight month.

The 0.1 percentage point drop in the county’s jobless rate — to 9.6 percent from 9.7 in December 2015 — resulted from a growing civilian labor force and shrinking number of unemployed workers, state Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck said Friday.

Wholesale trade, which includes data center employment, grew 15 percent (240 jobs) in December…