The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi34° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi26° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi33° Wintry Mix then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi38° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Prep spotlight: Isaiah Johnston | Eastmont wrestling captain takes leadership to the next level

by Brian DeShazo
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — Leadership by example is a quality all coaches desire to see in their team captains, but few experience it as thoroughly as Eastmont wrestling coach Jason Erdmann does with senior captain Isaiah Johnston. 

“We’re very blessed to have somebody like Isaiah who’s a class act all the way around,” Erdmann said. “It’s not just out there on the mat but also in the classroom.”

Last weekend, Johnston competed in the 4A District 6 tournament at Wenatchee High…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 