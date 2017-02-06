Prep spotlight: Isaiah Johnston | Eastmont wrestling captain takes leadership to the next level

EAST WENATCHEE — Leadership by example is a quality all coaches desire to see in their team captains, but few experience it as thoroughly as Eastmont wrestling coach Jason Erdmann does with senior captain Isaiah Johnston.

“We’re very blessed to have somebody like Isaiah who’s a class act all the way around,” Erdmann said. “It’s not just out there on the mat but also in the classroom.”

Last weekend, Johnston competed in the 4A District 6 tournament at Wenatchee High…