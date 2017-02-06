The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi28° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo20° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi26° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo33° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Forest Service gets go-ahead to hire firefighters

by K.C. Mehaffey
Outdoors
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — President Donald Trump’s freeze on hiring new federal employees does not apply to firefighters, a spokeswoman for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said Monday.

But the agency is still waiting to find out whether trail crews and other seasonal employees will be affected, said spokeswoman Holly Krake.

Krake said firefighters are exempt under a clarification provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s acting deputy secretary Michael Young. It exempts “several critical public safety related positions from the Presidential Executive…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 