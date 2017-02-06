Forest Service gets go-ahead to hire firefighters

WENATCHEE — President Donald Trump’s freeze on hiring new federal employees does not apply to firefighters, a spokeswoman for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said Monday.

But the agency is still waiting to find out whether trail crews and other seasonal employees will be affected, said spokeswoman Holly Krake.

Krake said firefighters are exempt under a clarification provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s acting deputy secretary Michael Young. It exempts “several critical public safety related positions from the Presidential Executive…