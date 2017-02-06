Had enough snow? Grin and bear it — another storm could hit Wednesday

WENATCHEE — Oh, our aching backs.

Residents across the region wielded shovels and cranked up snowblowers Monday to rid their walks and drives of up to a foot of white stuff from a weekend of precipitation.

Best advice? Keep applying that sore-muscle salve. Forecasters say a new storm will deliver more snow — along with freezing rain — Wednesday afternoon and overnight into Thursday.

Slush alternated with snow on Friday and Saturday, then Sunday afternoon turned into a full-blown storm that blanketed North Central Washington with anywhere from 4 to 17 inches of snow.

“Snow is the result when cold Arctic air meets moisture spinning up from a southwest (coastal) direction,” said Bryce Williams, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Spokane. “It all seemed to happen along a line right through Central Washington.”

In the foothills west of Wenatchee, reported Williams, between 9 and 14 inches fell from Friday through Monday morning with between 6 to 8 inches on city streets, depending on elevation. Happy skiers at Mission Ridge had 16 inches of new snow from Saturday through Monday morning, Plain tallied 8 inches and Waterville 3 inches.

Further north, the Okanogan Valley received from 5 to 9 inches through the weekend along with stiff breezes on Sunday afternoon that caused drifting snow.

“I had one drift that was up over my hood,” said Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall. “But it was only about 3-feet wide, and I knew it was really soft — so I blew right through the thing.”

Goodall said snowplows generally did a good job keeping the roads cleared, although it would have been difficult travel for vehicles without four-wheel drive. By Monday morning, the wind subsided and road crews were busy clearing drifts from roadways.

Closer to the Canadian border, Grand Coulee received 10 inches of new snow through the weekend, and Wauconda and Republic measured 12 to 17 inches.

The culprits in all this precipitation, said Williams, was a slow moving low-pressure system curling up from the Pacific to blend with a chillier air mass from Canada.

Those systems were expected to dissipate Monday night for around 24 hours — NCW could see sun breaks on Tuesday afternoon — but another storm due Wednesday will bring another 2 to 6 inches of snow (depending on elevation) and warming temperatures.

By Thursday morning, said Williams, those rising temps will present a 6-hour window of transition as snow shifts to freezing rain then regular rain.

“Then things should begin to dry out,” said Williams. “If current forecasting models stay true, Wenatchee could have partly sunny skies by Saturday.”

Mike Irwin: 665-1179

irwin@wenatcheeworld.com