Mason woman injured in single-car accident

ENTIAT — A 41-year-old Manson woman was hospitalized Sunday morning following a one-vehicle accident two miles north of Entiat.

According to Washington State Patrol, Martha Torresneri was southbound on Highway 97A about 8:20 a.m. when the Nissan Sentra she was travelling in lost control on a curve, left the roadway and then rolled onto its top.

Torresneri was transported to Central Washington Hospital where she was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.

She was ticketed for speeds too…