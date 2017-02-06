NCW Health | The cost of repeal

In this first piece, I’ll take a look at the economic forecast statewide. Later, I’ll be getting some figures from Don Meseck, the state’s regional labor economist, for a picture of healthcare’s role in our local economy, and how jobs in that sector have grown.

This is the first in a series of weekly columns looking at healthcare in North Central Washington — what’s working, what’s not, and what’s changing. I want to talk to people who live here about their experiences — both good and bad — with health insurance, with the cost of care, and with getting their healthcare needs met. I also hope to explore how those experiences may change over time.

NCW — What will it cost — in economic terms — if Congress repeals Obamacare and does not replace it?

The Economic Policy Institute says that 1.2 million jobs would be lost, both in healthcare and other fields.

The independent, nonprofit think tank that researches the impact of economic trends and policies has published a state-by-state map showing the financial hit of repealing the Affordable Care Act. Washington state is in the top 10.

According to the EPI’s estimates, total employment in Washington state would drop by 1.4 percent, with 44,654 jobs lost. And the state would lose some $3.5 billion in federal healthcare dollars.

The analysis doesn’t offer a county-by-county look at economic impacts, but Dr. Bob Crittenden, a special assistant to Gov. Jay Inslee, said since North Central Washington benefited most from the Affordable Care Act, so it stands to reason it could be among the hardest hit if the act is repealed.

Crittenden — a medical doctor who was previously the governor’s healthcare policy adviser — says the $3.5 billion that Washington state will lose from the federal government if the Affordable Care Act is repealed does not currently go into the state’s coffers. It goes to local communities to help pay doctors and nurses. It supports operations at hospitals and clinics. And, it goes to insurance companies in the form of subsidies for health premiums that are too high for many of the state’s citizens to pay.

But to Crittenden, the issue is not whether the Affordable Care Act is repealed. “The most important thing is to make sure they don’t repeal those taxes,” he said.

“Those taxes” are the higher federal income taxes now being paid by individuals who make more than $200,000, and families who make more than $250,000 per year. It adds up to a trillion dollars. Yes, trillion, with a T.

Crittenden said until recently, the idea for replacing Obamacare has been to use “those taxes” on a replacement plan. That’s no longer the case.

According to a Jan. 31 article in Forbes, only two of the five GOP plans put forth so far would retain those taxes.

In their story titled, “Seven Questions to Ask About Republican Health Plans,” the top question is, “What happens to the dollars that currently subsidize private insurance?”

Without those dollars, Crittenden argues, any replacement cannot possibly provide affordable health insurance for as many people as Obamacare currently does.

That’s because healthcare costs money. Yes, there are things that can be done to bring those costs down. Washington state is working on that. So are individual clinics and hospitals. But that’s a long-term plan. It means using things that Obamacare already put into motion. Things like creating, using and sharing electronic records, or treating a person who has physical, mental health and substance abuse issues as one health issue, not three different ones.

There are only really three ways to have an immediate impact on healthcare costs, he says. You can cut the number of people who are covered. You can cut the things that are covered by insurance. Or you can cut what’s being paid to doctors and nurses, hospitals and clinics.

It may still be uncertain whether the Affordable Care Act gets repealed, but Crittenden believes that if it does, it will be up to the public to recognize what they’re losing, and if they’re upset by that, to demand a replacement.