



Parties close discrimination lawsuit against Stemilt

by Jefferson Robbins
SPOKANE — A discrimination lawsuit against Stemilt Growers from a former human resources director ended late last month with a settlement.

Stemilt and plaintiff Patricia Lucio agreed Jan. 27 to dismiss the suit, filed in U.S. District Court two years ago, which alleged that Lucio suffered discrimination in the workplace based on her age, gender and ethnicity.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court papers. Scott Blankenship, Lucio’s Seattle-based attorney, said Monday his client was pleased to bring the matter to a close.

She’s happy to have this behind her, and to move forward as a part of the Wenatchee community,” Blankenship said. Attorneys for Stemilt did not return a call seeking comment.

Lucio, 58, served as Stemilt’s human resources manager from 2003 to 2011, the sole Mexican-American and the only woman on the fruit giant’s management team. She said she was demoted from that position after reporting “inconsistent and discriminatory application” of Stemilt’s policies toward Hispanic, female and older employees, and urging the company to reform its practices.

Among those practices, Lucio claimed, Stemilt paid her and other Hispanic or female employees “less than similarly-situated white males,” and prohibited Hispanic employees from speaking Spanish at work.

The fruit company, which is among the world’s largest orcharding, packing and shipping firms, denied all Lucio’s claims of discrimination. Lucio remained on Stemilt’s staff until resigning in late 2014. 

The settlement came as lawyers were scheduled to complete interviews of witnesses, court records show. The matter had been set for a March 20 jury trial in Spokane.

Reach Jefferson Robbins at 509-664-7123 or . Follow him on Twitter at @JRobbinsWW.

