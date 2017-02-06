Prep spotlight: Ian Tamngin | Tamngin in prime position to end wrestling career on a high note

WENATCHEE — Four years ago, a freshman with tremendous talent began his journey in the wrestling program at Wenatchee High School. His coaches recognized his potential, and those around him told him just how talented he was. For Ian Tamngin though, it took time and experience to transform himself into the senior captain and encouraging role-model he is today.

“I don’t think he realized his talent until last year,” Wenatchee coach Ed Valdez said. “He took the initiative to make…