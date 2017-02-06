The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi34° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi26° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi33° Wintry Mix then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi38° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Prep spotlight: Ian Tamngin | Tamngin in prime position to end wrestling career on a high note

by Brian DeShazo
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Four years ago, a freshman with tremendous talent began his journey in the wrestling program at Wenatchee High School. His coaches recognized his potential, and those around him told him just how talented he was. For Ian Tamngin though, it took time and experience to transform himself into the senior captain and encouraging role-model he is today.

“I don’t think he realized his talent until last year,” Wenatchee coach Ed Valdez said. “He took the initiative to make…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 