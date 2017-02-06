Semi slides into Columbia River, trailer floats toward dam

VANTAGE — A semi-truck slid into the Columbia River about 2:30 p.m. Monday along Highway 243 about 10 miles south of the Vantage Bridge. As of 4 p.m., the apple-filled trailer was floating toward Priest Rapids Dam.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver was going too fast as he entered a curve and then went off the road and into the river.

The driver escaped from the cab with a significant, but not life-threatening injury, said Brian Moore, state…