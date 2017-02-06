Six injured in Badger Mountain wreck

EAST WENATCHEE — A head-on collision Sunday on Badger Mountain Road hospitalized six people.

A 29-year-old East Wenatchee woman was headed southbound down the hill about 9:20 a.m. in a Dodge Durango. When she applied the brakes, the vehicle began to slide and was struck by a Subaru Tribeca, according to Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal.

The Subaru was carrying a family of five, Gjesdal said. A 36-year-old male, 33-year-old female, 9-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy.

The family and the driver of the Durango were transported to Central Washington Hospital. Their conditions were not available. None of their injuries appeared life threatening, Gjesdal said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Pete O’Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or twitter.com/PeterOCain