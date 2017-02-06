The Wenatchee World

Six sent to hospitals following Sunday accident on Blewett Pass

by Pete O'Cain
BLEWETT PASS — Six people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 97 about 16 miles north of Cle Elum.

According to Washington State Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Nichole Carlson, 21 of Duvall, was headed northbound when it attempted to pass another vehicle in the northbound passing lane.

The pickup lost control, slid into the southbound lane and was struck by a soundbound Honda Odyssey driven by Susanne Stark, 45 of Seattle, according to…

