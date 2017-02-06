Valentines for vets

Dixie Bergren, 4, Peshastin, peels off heart stickers to put on a valentine she is making for a veteran Thursday at the Wenatchee Public Library. About 10 kids and some adults made valentines as part of a North Central Washington Campfire program. Cards from the annual event will be sent to a veterans hospital and given to patients, said local Campfire Executive Director Theresa Samuelsen.
