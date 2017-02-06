The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi28° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo20° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi26° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo33° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Valentines for vets

by Don Seabrook
Send to Kindle
Print This

Dixie Bergren, 4, Peshastin, peels off heart stickers to put on a valentine she is making for a veteran Thursday at the Wenatchee Public Library. About 10 kids and some adults made valentines as part of a North Central Washington Campfire program. Cards from the annual event will be sent to a veterans hospital and given to patients,  said local Campfire Executive Director Theresa Samuelsen.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 