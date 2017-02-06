Winter snow brings winter crashes

NCW — Heavy snowfall over the weekend made for hazardous road conditions.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to 148 collisions from early Saturday morning to 11 a.m. Monday in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Kittitas counties.

At least three were injury accidents, including a two-car collision Sunday afternoon in which six were hospitalized.

Most accidents were along the Interstate 90 corridor, said Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman for the State Patrol. The Wenatchee detachment, which responds to calls in Chelan and…