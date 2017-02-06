The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi34° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi26° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi33° Wintry Mix then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi38° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Winter snow brings winter crashes

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — Heavy snowfall over the weekend made for hazardous road conditions.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to 148 collisions from early Saturday morning to 11 a.m. Monday in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Kittitas counties.

At least three were injury accidents, including a two-car collision Sunday afternoon in which six were hospitalized.

Most accidents were along the Interstate 90 corridor, said Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman for the State Patrol. The Wenatchee detachment, which responds to calls in Chelan and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 