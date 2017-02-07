6 things that cost as much as the average US wedding

It’s that time of year again. The Knot released its annual report on wedding trends, and the average cost for 2016 comes to ... drum roll please ... $35,329. This is an 8 percent increase from the 2015 average of $32,641.

That’s a national average, with a lot of variation across the country. According to the Knot’s study of 13,000 heterosexual couples who married in the United States last year, the most expensive place to get hitched is Manhattan, with…