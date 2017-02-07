The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Watch issued February 07 at 3:41AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A MOIST AND COLD LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING INITIALLY ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE BASIN FOLLOWED BY A MESSY CHANGE OVER PERIOD THAT COULD INCLUDE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. IN THE MOUNTAINS, MORE HEAVY SNOW IS ANTICIPATED.

Today

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo25° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi34° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

6 things that cost as much as the average US wedding

by By Lisa BonosThe Washington Post
Features
It’s that time of year again. The Knot released its annual report on wedding trends, and the average cost for 2016 comes to ... drum roll please ... $35,329. This is an 8 percent increase from the 2015 average of $32,641.

That’s a national average, with a lot of variation across the country. According to the Knot’s study of 13,000 heterosexual couples who married in the United States last year, the most expensive place to get hitched is Manhattan, with…

