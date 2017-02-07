Baby, this one’s for you

MINNEAPOLIS — Amina is just 7 months old, but when the choir began singing the lullaby — her lullaby — she looked up.

“Your smile sends love everywhere you go,” the octet sang, circling back to the girl’s nickname: “Mina, Mina.”

As their voices filled the hall at Plymouth Congregational Church, Amina’s mother, Arianna Caver, bounced the infant on her lap. Caver, 19, wrote the words to this song, as well as its melody. The four-part harmonies? For that, she…