Winter Storm Watch issued February 07 at 3:41AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A MOIST AND COLD LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING INITIALLY ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE BASIN FOLLOWED BY A MESSY CHANGE OVER PERIOD THAT COULD INCLUDE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. IN THE MOUNTAINS, MORE HEAVY SNOW IS ANTICIPATED.

Today Hi26 ° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight Lo18 ° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Hi25 ° Snow Likely

Wednesday Night Lo25 ° Wintry Mix

Thursday Hi34 ° Wintry Mix then Rain Likely

Thursday Night Lo32 ° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Friday Hi41 ° Chance Showers

Friday Night Lo29 ° Partly Cloudy

Saturday Hi40 ° Mostly Sunny